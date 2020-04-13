You may be wondering why is it so hard to find love? There’s much to love about life in the modern world, but there’s no denying that we all tend to be more preoccupied than we’d like to be. There are just so many things that have to be taken care of! And this can mean that certain areas of our lives don’t receive as much attention as we’d like. Take your love life, for instance. It could be that you’d like to be in a relationship, but it’s hard to put in the required time to find a partner, and to give them what they really need.

The most common reason why it’s so hard to find love is a fear of commitment. If you have never given someone 100% of yourself, it can be terrifying for some people. On the other hand the uncertainty of where the relationship stands can also be terrifying, the fear of the unknown. Love requires us to confront our own fears, impulsiveness and anxieties, which can be hard for most of us to do!

But fear not: no matter how complicated your life might be, there’ll always be ways to meet people and potentially let a romantic relationship blossom. We take a look at a few tried and tested ways below.

Get Talking

One reason why is it so hard to find love is when we tend to think that we’re only going to meet people when we’re in the obvious places where people meet, such as a bar. But that’s not the case. There are many couples out there who met just when they were getting on with the business of living their everyday life. When you’re doing your thing, make a habit of starting conversations with people. You don’t have to go into it with a romantic mindset. Just talk with people, and you might just find that you stumble upon someone with whom you vibe well.

Friends of Friends

You might have a small network of people, but what about the networks of the people that you know? They say that we’re connected to virtually everyone on earth with just a few connections. Could your friends and family help to find you a partner? You can ask them to have a think about the people in their life that might work well with you.

The good part of this approach is that the potential partner has already been vetted for compatibility. It’ll be a pretty strong endorsement if someone you know and trust says that they know someone who’s sweet and charming, and who would be a perfect match.

Join Groups and Forums That Interest You

There are things you want to do with your life. It’s not all going to be about finding a partner. You’ll also want to do the things that spark joy in your life. But actually, your hobbies can be a great way to meet people. No matter what you like to do, you’ll likely find that there are forums and groups which bring people with that interest together. Join up and slowly get to know people.

The good thing about this is that you’re there primarily to do the thing you enjoy. If you happen to meet other people, then great. Plus, you’ll know that any potential partners you meet also have the same interest as you, so you’ll at least have a shared activity that you can enjoy together.

Moving Quickly

If you’re short on time, then you’ll want to make your dating life as time-efficient as possible. It’s just not practical to think that you can go on one date every couple of months and find someone that really sparks romance and joy in your heart. So why not look at other options? Speed dating has gained popularity in recent years because it allows people to quickly interact with many people. Check out dateinadash, and you might just find someone special. As well as a romantic partner, you’ll also get to meet new friends, and have fun doing so.

Make It a Priority

Our lives reflect what we prioritize. There are people who have traveled all over the world, because they decided that it’s what they really want to do. Those people tend to have put their professional lives on hold. The reverse is true of people with great careers; they’ve got one thing, but they’re missing out on others.

If you’re going to find a partner, then you have to put effort into finding out. This could mean that you have to sacrifice other things that you like for a while. By finding people who share your interests so that you’ll have something to talk about right away. Then, get to know them better by talking with them online.

Love can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. Indeed, in this day and age, it’s arguably easier than ever, since there are just so many options when it comes to meeting other people and finding love. It’s all about making the decision to do new things, even if it feels a little uncomfortable at first. You’ll find that it’s all worth it once you’ve got what you were looking for!