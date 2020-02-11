When Drinking Water Can Be Unhealthy

Drinking water can be unhealthy which is counter-intuitive since if there’s one health tip we’re all drowning in right now, it’s our need to drink more water. Experts recommend a minimum of eight 8-ounce glasses a day, a goal that an astounding 80% of us reckon we’re short of. That’s a significant worry consider that even mild dehydration can cause problems such as –

Reduced energy levels

Low mood

Headaches

Weakened immune system

Fear not, though; we’re not here to tell you the stuff you’ve heard a thousand times. Instead, we’re here with a message that’s equally important yet far less spoken about – the risks inherent in even a seemingly healthy water habit.

Drinking water can be unhealthy and it seems strange, we know, but it’s just possible that even those who think they’re on top with the water aren’t quite enjoying the health benefits they imagine. Before you moan, groan, and wonder why we’re picking holes in yet another thing, keep reading to find out what happens when you do water wrong.

Fatality # 1 – Not washing your water bottle enough

You want water to hand all the time to stay on top here, right? Sadly, many of us manage this by reusing our water bottles without washing them between. It’s only water, after all. What’s the worst that can happen?

Sadly, quite a lot where your health is concerned. Whether you’re using a reusable bottle or just a plastic water bottle you’ve had before, you should be aiming to clean it at least once a day to avoid bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other nasty stuff that stands to leave your immune system at more risk than dehydration in the first place.

Fatality # 2 – Drinking from a contaminated source

We’re all told that water’s good for us, but this doesn’t mean every water source is a spring of healthy vitality. As is evident when you take a look back at the Flint water issue or other cases like it, contaminated water sources can be incredibly damaging. Far from just leaving your immune system at risk, this could expose you to high lead levels, potentially life-threatening bacteria, and much more.

Luckily, except for the Flint crisis, the majority of water sources are now strictly regulated and sanitized, but you can never be too careful. In some cases, older rural properties may rely on private water sources that don’t benefit from this oversight. In this instance, always ensure that professionals test water quality before you put yourself at significant risk!

Fatality # 3 – Not going to the toilet enough

It may seem logical that increased toilet trips should follow increased water consumption, but it’s surprising how many of us don’t consider this. Sadly, if you’re drinking more without letting that liquid out, you’re at increased risk of kidney infections that, again, leave your immune system unable to do battle. Not to mention that it opens you to a whole world of pain, fever, and misery.

Whatever you do, don’t wait it out when you’re desperate because it’s not your usual ‘toilet time.’ Your employer can’t stop you from peeing, remember, and doing so could just save your bacon. Or your bladder.

Fatality # 4 – Covering a more sinister reason for your thirst

In rare cases, getting into the habit of drinking more/needing to do so can also hide underlying deficiencies that lead to excessive thirst. Everything from diabetes to lacking nutrients can lead to this issue and need dealing with before you can enjoy a truly healthy life.

While a regular drinking habit can, of course, help, it can also work to hide such problems until they’re out of control. This is especially something we see with lifestyle choices like veganism, where increased water consumption often goes hand-in-hand with an extreme dietary change.

As reported by famous vegan YouTuber Bonnie Rebecca when she infamously reverted from the diet she’s always promoted last year, that thirst can be a sign that there’s something wrong, rather than an accolade to a healthy switch. So, making sure that you’re in the best health, water aside, is always crucial.

The path to healthier hydration

Ultimately, drinking more is a goal we should all be working towards in significant ways. But, don’t fall into the trap of thinking that you’re automatically on track just because you take care of this. You also need to think long and hard about why you’re drinking, where you’re drinking for, and whether you’re doing so with the knowledge necessary to get hydration right every time.