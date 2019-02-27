What Your Body is Trying to Tell You – 7 Signs Something is Wrong

What your body is trying to tell you may be a subtle change but you really should pay attention. You probably know your body well and probably can tell when things are a bit different. Whether you’re feeling slightly off, or notice some changes in your appearance, your skin, or your weight, it’s always a good idea to pay attention and listen for subtle hints that something might be wrong with your health.

Of course you do not want to be overly anxious and worry about every little ache and pain — you also don’t want to ignore your health concerns. That is why it is so important not to ignore these x signs that because it is our body’s way of talking to us, alerting us so that we can improve our health.

What Your Body is Trying to Tell You When:

You Snore

Snoring can cause a great deal of damage to your health over time. Snoring is linked to a huge range of health conditions, such as GERD, sleep apnoea and even heart disease. If you believe that you have just started snoring recently or if it is out of your character to snore, then it really is worth trying to get this sorted out as soon as you possibly can.

You Have Unclear Skin

Breakouts of acne signify that your health is suffering. Unfortunately, there isn’t a single, major cause of acne, but there are things that you can do to try and pinpoint the cause to some extent. Forehead acne for example is commonly associated with sleep and diet. If you have acne at the bottom of the chin, what your body is trying to tell you is that you may be experiencing digestive issues.

If you do have acne, then you may be tempted to go out there and spend a fortune on makeup. But what you really need is to determine the reasons why it is suddenly occurring.

Your Eyes Are Yellow

If you have yellow eyes then this can indicate that you have a problem with your gallbladder, your pancreas or even your liver. Red eyes show lack of sleep, or that you are putting too much strain on your eyes. Eye-drops really won’t fix this, so you need to look into the underlying cause.

It may be that you need varifocal glasses or even that you need to try and reduce the amount of screen time you get. What your body is trying to tell you may really make a difference to your overall health.

Your Fingernails Have Issues

The texture, colour and even the shape of your nails can let you know if you are healthy or not. Nail polish and even smoking can cause yellowing, but if you have indentations or even abnormal nail growth then this can indicate that you have some kind of nutritional deficiency.

You Have Lost Weight

If you have not been trying to lose weight and are not eating differently or exercising, then definitely take note of any changes such as sudden weight loss, especially losing 10 or more pounds. You weight should not normally fluctuate more than a few pounds at a time. If you are losing weight with no lifestyle change, it is most often associated with various different cancers and something that should not be ignored.

You Have Gas

It’s normal to pass gas between 10 and 20 times a day, but if you are doing it more than that then what your body is trying to tell you is that you may be lactose intolerant or even that you have IBS. Another health condition is celiac disease. These can all be treated by making a few lifestyle changes, and you can even chat with your doctor to find out if there is anything that they can do to advise you.

It may be that you need medication, but even so, getting the problem dealt with sooner rather than later will really help.

Your Hair is Falling Out

Hair loss is one of those things that can usually be chalked up to the genes in your family but it could also be the risk of a health issue. If you are a female, unexplained hair loss can be the sign of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or even psoriasis. Hair can also start to fall out if you have a vitamin deficiency or if you are too stressed, depressed or anxious. And none of that is anything you should ignore.

These signs may be very subtle but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. If your body is telling you something — no matter how subtle — or how minor you think it is, what your body is trying to tell you is important and you really need to listen.