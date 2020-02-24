What to Do When You Feel Old in Your 20’s

If you feel old in your 20’s it’s most likely because you realized that your life is, or should, shift gears in this decade. There’s a general sense that you should have figured your life out by now. And going through major changes (eg. job, car, marital status, kids, etc.).It’s so easy to feel like your youth is leaving you, and no doubt a lot earlier than you thought it might have done. It’s easy to think that you have to be in your 40s or 50s for that feeling of your youth to leave you.

However, we know it to be that people in their 20s are left feeling as though their youth has finally left them. From waking up tired every single day, to feeling as though you can’t eat anything unhealthy without it going to your hips. Age affects us in all different ways, and one of them is the feeling as though we have lost our youth. But it’s no feeling that you want to have to carry around with you for the rest of your life.

You should feel like you’re ageing like a fine wine, rather than feeling as though your body and life is against you all of the time. So, we’re going to show you how you can beat the clock somewhat and actually feel as though your body, mind, and life is the best that it has been for a long while. Keep on reading to find out more.

When You Can’t Eat What You Want Anymore

Do you remember the days of being able to eat as many sweets and spicy food as you want and nobody would judge you. You never gained weight and never had tummy troubles. Year by year, the weight might be adding up, even in your 20’s. And your digestive system just can’t seem to handle everything you put in it.

If you feel old in your 20’s it might not even be the weight side of things that’s preventing you from eating what you want. Many men and women suffer from serious side effects when eating certain foods. For example, a takeaway treat could lead to incredible heartburn that it feels as though there’s no way of solving. Gaviscon dual action is the cure you might need by your bedside. Heartburn usually strikes during the night as your dinner is digesting. This simple relief can get you the best night’s sleep.

If dieting is the problem and you feel like anything you eat is going straight to your hips, then there’s so much that can be done to solve that. All you need is a better diet to follow, but one that’s by no means restrictive. You could easily follow a decent diet during the day, and reward yourself with a small snack at the end of it. The balance of the diet makes it far easier for you to be able to follow.

Focus on Doing a Few Things Really Well

In our 20s we have a lot of dreams. And it can feel like we have all of the time in the world. I myself remember having illusions that my website would be my first career of many. Little did I know that it took the better part of a decade to even get competent at this. It takes time to accomplish what you want. And the other part of it is to focus. You can simply get more done in life if you focus on one thing and do it really well. Focus on one or two goals/aspirations/dreams and really work towards them. Don’t get distracted.

It takes years to figure out what we’re good at and what we enjoy doing. But it’s better to focus on our primary strengths and maximize them over the course of a lifetime than to half-ass something else. I’d tell my 20-year-old self to set aside what other people think and identify my natural strengths and what I’m passionate about, and then build a life around that.

For some people, this will mean taking big risks, even in their 30s and beyond. It may mean ditching a career they spent a decade building and giving up money they worked hard for and became accustomed to.

Listen To You To Your Body

This is a tip that we feel everyone could benefit from if feel old in your 20’s. Your body is going to be giving you a million signs a day that things need to be different. For example, if you are the one person who always walks into the office looking like a zombie then all you need to do is focus on your sleep every night. They say that an adult needs between 7-9 hour sleep each night, but we think that 8 is the most optimal if you feel like you’re tired every single day.

Try relaxing before you go to bed, rather than racing around the home stressing about everything then jumping into bed to try and get a good night’s sleep. If you give yourself an hour before bed each night to just wind down and feel good, your chances of getting a good night’s sleep are going to be so much higher. It’s the people who carry the stress of the day to bed with them that aren’t going to get the rest that they need. Try having lavender by the bed and having a warm shower or bath before bed.

If you feel old in your 20’s – Be Kind to Yourself

Most of all, be kind to yourself and respect yourself. There is still lots of time to figure things out. The thing about life is, you really and truly never know what tomorrow is going to bring and there’s a certain beauty in that. Don’t let life get you that down, things change all the time, get through today, and tomorrow will be a better day. Life is crazy and one thing I can tell you for sure is that hardly any of us have it all figured out. Live your life and treat others the way you want to be treated. It’s the best advice I can give you.

