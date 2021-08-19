What Lactose Intolerance Symptoms Are You Living With?

What lactose intolerance signs and symptoms do you have? What do you do when your favorite foods make you sick? Many people experience uncomfortable symptoms such as gas and stomach discomfort when they eat more dairy than usual.

But how can you tell whether your symptoms are linked to an intolerance?



Foods that contain milk may trigger a dairy sensitivity in people who may experience a number of unpleasant symptoms. Lactose and dairy intolerances are food sensitivities experienced by people all over the world.

What are the most common symptoms of Lactose Intolerance?

Lactose intolerance comes about when somebody has a deficiency in lactase, the enzyme that is needed to help to digest the sugar lactose that is naturally occurring in dairy products. There are a few common symptoms that people with lactose intolerance may experience.

Stomach pain and cramps

Experiencing stomach cramps regularly after eating dairy can be a sign of lactose intolerance. However, if you go through an elimination diet and the cramps continue, you should consider speaking with your doctor about running some extra tests.

Bloating

Bloating is often linked with stomach pain and cramps. People with lactose intolerance often experience bloating to the point that they feel uncomfortable. There are several foods that can cause excessive bloating and swelling in the gut, but dairy products are one of the leading causes.

Problem skin

Studies that focus on the link between consuming dairy products and problem skin are still undergoing. However, people who reduce their dairy intake have reported changes in their problem skin following the elimination.

Headaches and Migraines

Some people who suffer from headaches and migraines frequently report that the symptoms worsen when they consume dairy products.

Read More >>> 6 Simple Hacks for Migraine Pain Relief

How to Manage the Symptoms of Lactose Intolerance

Struggling with a food sensitivity can be challenging, especially when it is linked to some of your favorite foods causing you problems. However, when having to cope with some of the sometimes inconvenient symptoms, you’ll want to find ways to manage them to enable you to live a fuller life.

What lactose intolerance ways are there to manage some of the symptoms? Here are two that are simple to try:



Take Supplements

You may think that if you suffer from lactose intolerance, you can never eat dairy products again. However, with some supplementary additions, now you can wave goodbye to lactose intolerance by taking lactase pills. Lactase pills make up the missing lactase in your body which means your symptoms will lessen.



Some people may also choose to protect their gut health by taking a probiotic supplement.

Find alternative foods

Over recent years there has been an increase in the number of foods that are available without dairy included in them. In particular, products such as plant-based milk, yoghurt, cheese and chocolate have increased in popularity in recent years, thanks to more people choosing to eat more vegan foods.



That goes for most restaurants, too. Most will include vegan options or have a section of the menu dedicated to people who struggle with food allergies or intolerances. Just because you have an intolerance, doesn’t mean you have to miss out!

Read Next >>> Managing A Condition: Simple Tips To Cope