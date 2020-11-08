What is the Truth About Pregnancy After 35?

So what’s the deal abut pregnancy after 35? It’s something that you might have heard before, be it from a doctor or from an acquaintance, friend, or family member. Giving birth after the age of 35 is not quite as simple as it was before. As such, if you’re considering having children or have gotten the news that you are pregnant, you might wonder what that could entail, as well as what you can do about it. Here, we’re going to look at a few of the facts.

Can You Have a Safe Pregnancy After 35?

First of all, let’s just address the idea that any pregnancies after the age of 35, or 40, or 50 are going to be dangerous for the mother. That is not necessarily the case. It is possible to have a healthy pregnancy as an older woman, even if it was advised against not too long ago. We have the medical technology and understanding of general maternity health to give you every shot at a healthy and normal pregnancy after 35. However, that doesn’t mean that there are no risks. For instance, older women tend to be more likely to have a cesarean section, whereas the likelihood of diabetes and high blood pressure, both induced by the pregnancy, can also happen.

What Are The Risks to the Older Mother?

As mentioned, there are risks, and there risks to both the mother and the baby that need to be talked about. Women who are over 40, for instance, are more likely to experience a miscarriage than other mothers. They are also more likely to experience complications like premature labour, as well as placenta praevia, which involves when the placenta moves into the wrong part of the uterus.

As such, it’s important to make sure that you are practicing good antenatal care, such as by taking folic acid and vitamin D supplements, having screening tests regularly to ensure the health of the child, and following any other advice given by the doctor.

What are the Risks to the Child of a Later Pregnancy?

Miscarriage is a risk that affects both mother and child during a pregnancy after 35, but there are other concerns about whether the child may be born healthy which should be looked into. Birth defects are more common in pregnancies involving older women.

The screening tests mentioned above can help better spot the risks of genetic conditions such as Down syndrome. However, these risks are impacted by a variety of things, including not just the lifestyle choices mentioned above, but also family history and hereditary risk. A genetic counselling service can look more closely at your own family, the possibilities with your child, and options to help you address any risks of birth defects after giving birth. There’s nothing to say you can’t affect those odds.

Can You Conceive at an Older Age?

There are a lot of women who might want to get pregnant and be concerned about whether or not they are able to. We can’t give you a decisive answer here, of course. However, as you get older, your body produces eggs less regularly and you may be more likely to experience fertility issues. You can improve your chances of conceiving at any age, such as by improving your general health, giving up drinking and smoking, tracking your fertility cycle, and more.

However, to have the best possible chances, you would need to make an appointment with your doctor and tell them that you’re trying for a baby. They may be able to prescribe some fertility aids.

Knowing your Options

If you’re concerned about pregnancy after 35 or as you get older, or you are pregnant and you don’t want to be, it is important to always consider that you have options available for you. Unwanted pregnancies are not uncommon, not at any age. It’s okay to ask for help from a partner, family members, or a therapist if you’re uncertain what to do.

There are many different choices for contraceptives, including short-term and long-term solutions, though none of them can guarantee a 100% effectiveness in stopping pregnancies. For those who find they have an unwanted pregnancy, it may be worth finding an abortion clinic and getting to know their services and the process. Whatever you want to do, take the time to research your options without feeling pressured to act immediately.

Choices if you Can’t Conceive

On the other hand, if you do want a baby but you find that your chances of conception are not high or you are diagnosed as infertile, it’s important to know that there are also options there. If fertility drugs and medical procedures like IVF do not work, then you may want to look into a donation, be it sperm, egg, or embryo donation. Surrogacy is another option, which involves having another woman carry a fertilized egg, whether it’s yours or a donor egg. Adoption agencies are another option that, even though they involve choosing a non-genetically related child, can be a highly fulfilling experience, often helping a child in need or a mother who does not want a child.

Being an Older Mother

Aside from the question of what to do about a potential pregnancy as an older woman, even if everything goes as well as possible, you need to consider what comes next. For at least eighteen years, you are going to be responsible for the care of another individual. How will that affect your life, going forward, do you have the time to rear a child currently, and what age will you be when your child is getting older, growing from a toddler to a child to a teenager? It’s not impossible for an older mother to raise a child without issue, but it is a question that needs to be taken seriously to determine if you’re making the right decision.

Hopefully, you’re feeling at least a little more informed after the above post and the truth about pregnancy after 35. Just remember, none of this is to be taken as medical advice. If you want any specific information or advice, you need to talk to your health care professional, be it your GP or a maternity doctor.