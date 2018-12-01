Top 5 Dry Skin Remedies That Are Cheap

Everyone is searching for dry skin remedies that are cheap because the skin is the largest organ of the body. It is made up layers that contain various components including glands, hair follicles, and fats which help in holding nutrients and moisture that is needed for the growth and nourishment of the skin tissue.

When you experience dry skin, what has happened is that motorization or water retention capacity of your skin has decreased. Dry skin is rough, and it might look like it has scales which is not good for your radiant beauty – who wants to look like a lizard right?

The good news is that there are various things you can do to prevent this moisture loss and help retain more of it as well. Here are some of those dry skin remedies that are cheap and will help give you that glowing skin without breaking the bank.

Some of These Dry Skin Remedies That Are Cheap Are Actually Free

Prevent Showers from Drying Your Skin

When bathing, it is important to exercise some beauty measures so that you enhance the moisture retention on your skin. Use warm water instead of hot water because warm water will stimulate your skin pores to open and stimulate sebum glands to secrete sebum fluid that helps in enhancing the skin’s softness. It’s also good to finish with cold water – I know ouch! – but it helps to close those pores.

Make sure you use a gentle soap or cleanser to ensure that you are clean but not removing necessary oils that keep your skin hydrated. A small amount will go a long way.

Use Ointment or Creams Instead of Oils and Lotions

Ointments, creams, and lotions (moisturizers) work by trapping existing moisture in your skin. One of the best things to do is right after your shower it to slather on the moisturizer, as soon as you are dry to help trap that moisture. Oils and lotions tend to evaporate quickly and get absorbed faster making the person to feel dry within a short time. Oils also get absorbed by the skin within a short moment after being applied on the skin. To ensure that you have the best skin that has soft feeling, make sure that you use creams or ointments. Creams will stay on your skin for long smoothing it and moisturizing it so that you get the best and good looking skin.

The number one selling moisturizing cream on Amazon is Cerave. It provides 24 hour hydration and was developed by dermatologists. It even works on eczema. What I like best about it is how quickly it gets absorbed and you don’t feel greasy.

<br />

Use a Humidifier When at Home

Dry air can make your skin moisture to evaporate completely leaving your skin dry and flaky and probably itchy as well. To ensure that you make your skin to retain a lot of moisture, make sure that you turn on the humidifier. When it is during the winter, making your room temperature warm will stimulate the release of sweat from the pores thereby making your skin to have a lot of moisture. If you do not have a humidifier, make sure you leave the bathroom door closed when you shower to get that extra boost of humidity.

Use Honey and Oil

One of the best dry skin remedies that are cheap is using honey. Honey has incredible properties that make it a great friend to skin; olive oil and coconut oil does too. Mix a spoonful of honey with a spoonful of either oil and a squeeze of lemon juice (a natural skin pick me up). Apply this lotion to dry areas and let sit for 20 minutes. Wipe off with a warm washcloth. How simple is that?

Shave Smart

Shaving can irritate dry skin because as you shave, you’re also scraping off the natural oils that are keeping your skin moisturized. The best time to shave is after you shower because the hair is softer and more pliable after washing, making shaving easier.

Always use a shaving cream or gel, and shave in the direction the hair is growing to protect your skin. Also make sure your razor is sharp. A dull razor can cause added irritation. Make sure that you change your razors often. If you are using a razor you’ve used before, soak it in rubbing alcohol to clean it.

For the bikini area I swear by the Noxzema Bikini Shave & Trim Disposable Razors. They are small and get into all the nooks and crannies with ease. I can’t find them in the stores but I found them on Amazon now so hallelujah.

To conclude, the above dry skin remedies that are cheap can make your skin moist, soft and well-nourished. The more regularly you do these tips, the higher the chances of making your skin to look perfect and soft. And it won’t cost you a bundle!