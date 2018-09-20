Anti-Aging Tips: Top 5 Anti-Aging Superfoods That Reverse the Aging Process

1 Blueberries

It might surprise you to find out that blueberries have more antioxidants than any other fruit. They’re full of these antioxidants, which halt free radicals from forming in your body. Free radicals are the cause of many debilitating diseases, and they speed up your aging process.

Did you know that blueberries have anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce your risk for arthritis? They can help your cholesterol numbers. Amazingly, they actually slow down the mental deterioration that leads to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Thank you, blueberries! Pretty powerful stuff for a little blue fruit.

