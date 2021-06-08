This Challenges List Will Help You Live Your Best Life

Use this challenges list to live better because despite common misconceptions, it’s never too late to introduce change into your life. Whether that means you’re breaking up your daily routine by joining a new fitness class or letting go of negative habits by giving up cigarettes. However, In order for the change to happen, you first need to identify why the change is necessary in the first place. This could be down to a multitude of reasons – whether you are trying to better your health or simply looking to start anew.

Nevertheless, introducing change can also be a terrifying prospect – because it is nearly always associated with some kind of challenge – and, as we associate challenges with difficulty, we often try to avoid them altogether. Therefore, we must begin to question this mindset as much as possible – viewing challenges as something exciting to overcome, which reap many benefits and lessons in the long run.

4 Big Ways to Challenge Yourself on a Regular Basis

With that in mind, here are four ways that you can begin to challenge yourself more often. Below we have a smaller challenges list that you can use daily to make changes.

Set yourself weekly goals. By now, you’re probably used to setting yourself New Year’s resolutions, only to promptly abandon them a few months into the year when you realize they are neither practical nor sustainable.

So many of these resolutions fail because they are often the kind of goal where you will only see long-term results instead of immediate change, making it easy to lose motivation. You can combat this issue (and provide yourself with a new challenge) by setting yourself smaller, more manageable goals. Setting a new goal each week also makes it harder to stay on track and remain focused.

Read More >>> One Small Step at a Time: How To Break Goals Down

Try something new once a month. Another way in which you can provide yourself with a much-needed challenge and step outside of your comfort zone is by aiming to try something new once a month. Try to focus on the activities you’ve always wanted to try but have previously held yourself back from. For example, if you have always wanted to dance but feared that you were a little too old to start learning, remember that you can learn new skills at any age and sign up for ballet school.

Question your fears. As mentioned previously, fear and apprehension often stand in the way of us meeting our long-term goals or enacting change in our lives. Therefore, you must begin to question your fears and figure out why you feel a certain way instead of letting this feeling rule you entirely.

For example, if you are scared to speak up in a work meeting, try to figure out why you feel that way. It’s likely that you are dealing with some kind of imposter syndrome. Once you have identified the issue, think about how you can resolve it – and challenge yourself to push forward despite your fears and insecurities holding you back.

Read More >>> 7 Tips for Self Confidence Building

Don’t be afraid of failure. Failure is an inevitable part of life – and even the most successful business owners in the world have faced failure at some point during their career. Therefore, one way you can challenge yourself to keep working towards your goals is by letting go of the idea that failure makes you a bad person. It just makes you human – and you can always learn from your mistakes.

This Small Challenges List You Can Practice Daily

Read a book from a genre that is not your typical read

Meditate for 10 minutes

Do something that takes you out of your comfort zone

Start a new hobby or practice a talent such as playing guitar

Try a new exercise routine

Go for a walk in a part of town you have never been to

Say “no” to someone or something

Learn to plank

Learn to code

Learn to cook

Take a social media detox

Purge your closets

Donate to a new charity

Wake up earlier and do something that inspires you

Practice random acts of kindness

Drink tea if you normally drink coffee and vice versa

Write down your wildest dreams and hopes for the future – then imagine how it would feel as if you had them now ❤