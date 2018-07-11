These Health Benefits of Cauliflower Will Surprise You

You might just be surprised about the health benefits of Cauliflower. Your diet greatly impacts your well being and it is important to make sure that you are eating the best foods. There are some vegetables that provide additional benefits to your body that go beyond just vitamins and minerals. One such vegetable is cauliflower.

Cauliflower is a member of the cruciferous family of vegetables, and it is one of the most versatile vegetables in that family but it is often overshadowed by its green cousin broccoli. You should however try to include it in your diet once in a while, especially when you find out some of the health benefits of cauliflower that it is linked to. Let’s start with the following:

Health Benefits of Cauliflower with Healthy Recipes

Eating Cauliflower Keeps Cancer Away

One of the essential benefits of including this vegetable in your diet is that it contains a compound that is good for fighting cancer. This is called the sulforaphane compound. This is one of the most highlighted compounds that are known for fighting cancer stem cells. When the stem cells are killed, this suppresses tumor growth meaning cancer cannot spread again.

According to scientists, the best way to defeat cancer is to eliminate the cancer cells, and this is something that the compound found in cauliflower does. Therefore, if you want to keep cancer cells suppressed, you should try this wonder vegetable.

Must Try Recipe: Cancer Fighting Golden Cauliflower

A study that showed that cauliflower and turmeric may actually halt prostate cancer! A study of mice found that the combination of the two helped to halt progression in a laboratory setting. So settle in guys, and enjoy this fabulous recipe filled with flavor, spice and a bit of cancer prevention!

Read the cauliflower recipe here

Cauliflower Is Good for Health of Your Heart

The sulforaphane compound which is found in the vegetable is good for increasing the blood pressure and also helps in kidney functioning. This health benefit of cauliflower is commonly linked to the ability of the improved DNA action. This is through methylation that is crucial in the functioning of the cells, and also in genes expression. Therefore, these actions are responsible for blood pressure increase especially when they act on the arteries.

Must Try Recipe – Cauliflower Mash

Simple Cooking with Heart offers this creamy and delicious, this cauliflower mash tastes just like mashed potatoes. Your secret is safe with me!

Read the recipe here

The Antioxidant Properties of Cauliflower Make It Anti-Inflammatory

The body is in need of inflammation, and therefore it is important to eat foods that will enable it to stay healthy. If your body lacks this ability, you will become prone to many diseases which also include cancer. Therefore, when you eat vegetables like cauliflowers that help reduce inflammation, the body is able to stand on guard and protect you from illnesses. This is one of the important health benefits of cauliflower.

Must Try Recipe: Anti-Inflammatory Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Are you looking for a simple and delicious recipe to promote digestion and reduce inflammation? This recipe is packed with nutrients, anti-inflammatory agents, and even calcium (yes calcium!) Who would have thought that a simple roasted cauliflower soup would be the perfect delivery system for health?

Read this cauliflower recipe here

Cauliflower is a Source of Vitamins and Minerals

Your body needs several types of nutrients right? When you lack these nutrients, the body functions are affected. Some of the nutrients and minerals you get from eating this wonder plant include proteins, thiamin, magnesium, phosphorous, fiber, vitamin C, and manganese among others. All these play a key role in your body, and your body needs them on a regular basis.

Must Try Recipe: Cajun Cauliflower Bites

I love this recipe because it’s totally delicious and super nutritious! Plus, this is one of the easiest recipes to make! Just look: slice, dice, cook, coat, mix and bake… viola, you’re done!

Read this cauliflower recipe here

Cauliflower Helps in Detoxification

Your body needs to detoxify so as to be able to function well. The main purpose for detoxing is so your body can get rid of accumulated toxins. Cauliflower is a nutrition superstar at this, thanks to the fact that it can prevent damage by carcinogens. It contains a fancy-sounding element called glucosinolates which has been shown to protect the lungs and stomach from common carcinogens.

Must Try Recipe: Cauliflower and Broccoli Detox Salad

Paleo carb-free broccoli detox salad loaded with crunchy broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and carrots, coated in a lemony ginger-oregano dressing. Every ingredient in this salad is so refreshing, crunchy and delicious that you won’t believe your are on a salad detox diet!

Read the Cauliflower Recipe here

These are some of the health benefits of cauliflower and a few cauliflower recipes to get you started. What I love about cauliflower is that it is so low carb. There are only 2.9 grams of net carbs in whole can be an ingenious low carb substitution for the starchy food you desire!