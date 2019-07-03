The Best Reasons to Stop Smoking Now

You should stop smoking now because smokers who quit smoking before turning 40 reduce their chance of dying from smoking-related diseases by about 90 percent. If you are aware that you need to stop smoking, the first thing you need to do is to try and get your mindset right. It’s important to bear in mind, for instance, that there is no shame in the fact that you happen to be a smoker.

Any of us could get addicted to any kind of substance under the sun at some point in our lives, and nicotine is just about the hardest to quit once you are addicted to it. It’s not helpful to think of yourself as a failure just because you happen to smoke – but you are no doubt aware that you should probably stop, and maybe you want a little help with making that happen.

One of the most effective means of stopping is to make sure that you are clear on the reasons why. So we are going to discuss some of the major reasons that you should stop smoking now. Take this as encouragement.

You Can Reverse the Damage

One of the things that often stops people from quitting smoking is that they feel there is no point, that they are a lost cause and the damage is already done. This is absolutely one hundred percent false. No matter what age you stop smoking, you will be reversing much of the damage that you have caused to your body.

If you stop in your twenties, that is obviously better than stopping in your forties, but even so it is beneficial to stop smoking at any age. You can expect to return your likelihood of heart disease and stroke to normal after years of non-smoking, no matter what age you stopped. Likewise, every year you don’t smoke is another notch against cancer, so it is absolutely a good thing to do for that purpose too. You can reverse the damage, even if you are in mid-life.

You’ll Feel Free

Nicotine is incredibly addictive, and being free of it will mean that you can gain a real sense of freedom. If you have been smoking for a long time, you will be incredibly addicted to nicotine, to the point where getting rid of it can seem like hell. But that is exactly why you should aim to quit, so that you can be free of that addiction.

The level of freedom you feel after stopping smoking is truly unlike anything in the world, and it’s a great reason to push on and stop smoking soon. Remember too that any nicotine product is addictive, so despite the myths about vaping, that too will continue your addiction.

Your Senses Will Come Alive

Something that happens very gradually over a long period of time is that smoking dulls your senses. You will probably be aware that your smell and taste worsen with smoking, but it’s also true of your sight. Once you stop smoking, you suddenly notice that every sense is alive and well – and that makes you feel so much more in touch with the reality around you.

You’ll Be Protecting Your Family and Friends

Smokers aren’t just harming themselves, they are also harming everyone around them who is exposed to their smoke. Second-hand smoke can contain he same carcinogens found in the smoke that’s been inhaled. Family in a smokers’ homes suffer more colds, bronchitis, ear infections, and other lung and breathing problems than those in smoke-free homes.

Second-hand smoke kills about 50,000 people a year and can cause related illness to more, predominantly children. A recent study found that pregnant women who reside or work with those who smoke, had a higher risk of miscarriage than those who weren’t in close contact with smokers, suggesting that exposure to tobacco smoke can harm even unborn babies.