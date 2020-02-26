There are plenty of things that you feel in your body and certain conditions which are easy to wave away. There are some symptoms you should never ignore. A sniffle is usually nothing to worry about, and feeling tired is normal when you’re busy. However, there are times in life when it’s important not to ignore these things.

They could be symptoms of a bigger problem, which will need to be addressed if you want the symptoms to go away. But how do you know when you need to worry, and when something is just an everyday occurrence that doesn’t indicate a bigger problem? Try these tips to understand when you might need to see a doctor. Here are the top four to be concerned about:

Pain

All kinds of things can cause you aches and pains. From stubbing your toe to having a headache, you can find that you experience lots of different types of pain. Pain can be an indication that something is wrong, but some pain can be completely normal.

Women can experience pain during menstruation, for example, and even when ovulating. But pain can become something to worry about if it’s extreme, persistent or chronic and is one of the symptoms you should never ignore. If you’re in a lot of pain, it’s not going away, or it keeps coming back, it might be time to see a medical professional.

Coughing

Coughs and colds are to be expected at any time of year but particularly during the winter. Most coughs will heal on their own, taking up to three or four weeks to do so. However, a persistent cough may be something to be concerned about. Seeing a cough specialist can help to diagnose the cause of a cough that won’t go away.

It’s also important to pay attention to other symptoms, such as shortness of breath or fever. These could indicate a bigger problem that might need to be treated straight away. Severe coughing could be a symptom of pertussis or whooping cough, for example.

Changes in Mood

Humans can experience a huge range of emotions. Feeling happy, sad, angry or excited are all normal, and can even happen all in one day. But there are times when changes in mood might indicate a health problem.

A persistently low mood, mood swings, erratic behaviour and even feelings of being on top of the world can sometimes be symptoms of mental health conditions. It’s not always easy to know when it’s time to see a doctor, but if your mood is affecting your quality of life, it could be time to see someone.

Tiredness and Fatigue

Everyone knows what it feels like to be incredibly tired sometimes. Being tired can sometimes have an obvious cause, such as you’re not getting enough sleep or working long days. However, if you feel tired for no reason, there could be an underlying cause, it could be anemia.

Feeling tired all the time or having days when you’re so tired that you can barely move are reasons to be concerned. Seeing a doctor can help you start investigating what might be happening.

If you’re ever worried about any problems with your health, it’s best to see a doctor about it and check if there’s anything wrong. These symptoms you should never ignore, are a good place to start to take care of yourself.

