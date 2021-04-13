This Easy and Inexpensive Skin Care Routine Will Make You Radiant

The quest for a skin care routine that will produce smooth, silky, and radiant, younger skin is a never-ending one. There is a constant emergence of new skincare products to eliminate acne, sun damage and reduce aging signs. Many factors affect your skin’s health, including sun damage, pollution, stress, and genetic conditions like eczema and keratosis pilaris or even lupus. Maintaining smooth skin seems easy for most people, but it isn’t very easy for others. However, the following skin care routine and tips can help you achieve and maintain pillow-soft and airbrushed skin.

Step 1: Moisturize daily after showering

There are different types of skin types; dry, oily, and normal skin, but all require moisturizing to prevent dry patches and flaking, balance your skin sebum production, and replenish lost moisture. Moisturize your skin right after a shower, when it’s barely dry, to trap water in your skin surface layers. Place your moisturizer where it is easy to access, like in the bathroom or next to your other skincare products.

Use creams, lotions, and make-up products like Jane Iredale Amazing Base as bases for moisture retention. Boost these with humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, lanolin, petrolatum, urea, and dimethicone.

Step 2: Exfoliate and cleanse routinely

Routine cleansing and skin exfoliation can give you a smoother and more radiant skin appearance by getting rid of dead skin cells. Cleanse your skin to remove make-up, grease, and dirt clogging in pores without drying it out or over-washing. Include exfoliation as part of your routine, and don’t overlook parts of your body that experience a lot of wear, like the hands and feet.

You can exfoliate mechanically or chemically. Use peels and mildly abrasive scrubs rich in antioxidants and moisturizers to soften your feet and legs. For deeper exfoliation, consult your dermatologist for in-office treatments like:

Dermabrasion and Microdermabrasion

Chemical peel treatments

Laser skin resurfacing

Eat healthily: Beauty Superfoods: 11 Best Foods for Gorgeous Skin

To acquire that soft and smooth skin, you must go easy on the junk and tasty snacks. Refined carbs, processed foods, and alcohol contribute to the destruction of healthy bacteria in your body and cause a gut microbiome imbalance. This results in inflammation that can manifest itself on your skin as pimples, bumps, and acne.

Incorporate zinc, Vitamin A, and C in your diet for skin health and repair. Eat bright-colored fruits like apples, berries, and Kiwi for vitamin supply and antioxidants. These fruits will boost your skin’s ability to defend itself from radical damage. Include healthy fats that are necessary for soft, radiant skin like omega-3 from fish.

Step 3: Hydrate with water

Water is your skin’s best friend. Apart from flushing out toxins in your body, water makes your cells plumper. Drink at least eight glasses of water daily and add at least five servings of veggies and fruits. The more you hydrate from within, the more your cell metabolic processes become efficient.

Step 4: Avoid touching your face

Apart from popping pimples and bumps, which you should avoid, don’t keep touching your face. Only touch your face when you need to, like when cleansing and moisturizing. Touching your face all the time, like tapping your forehead when you forget something, talking to your date, or resting your chin in your hand as you study, can transfer bacteria to your skin and is not the best skin care routine as it will cause blemishes.

Step 5: Use SPF and Wear a Hat

UV radiation is the biggest cause of skin damage in older patients due to unprotected sun exposure throughout their lives. Chronic sun damage destroys elastin and collagen that make up the connective skin tissues. Sunscreen is crucial protection for your skin daily, whether you’re going to lay on the beach or run errands.

Sunscreen not only protects you from skin cancer and makes you look better, but it also prevents your skin from drying due to the sun’s rays. Ensure you wear sunscreen daily, even during winter, to avoid rough spots, accelerated aging, and growth. Get yourself a nice sun hat and keep that sun from burning and drying your skin – your 70 year old self will thank you!

Step 6: Get enough sleep

With the daily hassle of work, stress can wreak havoc on your skin, especially if you don’t allow yourself to rest. Your body recovers and repairs itself while you’re sleeping to give you fresh-appearing skin with plump under eyes. Lack of enough and quality sleep results in premature aging. You end up getting wrinkles, sallow, sunken, dry, and sagging skin. Sleep for seven to eight hours daily and exercise good sleep hygiene to rejuvenate your body and skin.

Bottom Line for Healthy Skin

Start taking care of your skin as soon as possible to avoid later problems like cancer, sun damage, and premature aging. Get your skin glowing by eating healthy, hydrating with water, using SPF, and routinely cleansing and exfoliating your skin. Get enough sleep daily, avoid touching your face, and use moisturizer after showering.