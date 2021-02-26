Questions for Online Dating: How to Keep the Conversation Going

Need some good questions for online dating so you you are not left with nothing to say or worse, saying the wrong things? Not so long ago online dating was embarrassing and knowing how to keep the conversation going was hard. You didn’t want to be known as one of those people that was so desperate to find a date that you had to go online to do it.

Well times have changed there are many couples now that are proud to say that they found their significant other on OK Cupid or match.com. In fact today is estimated that 1/3rd of couples that get married have met online and as many as 15% of American adults have used dating sites or apps. Gazing into someone’s eyes from across the room sure is romantic but when it comes to the potential of how many people you can actually meet there’s nothing that beats technology in today’s age.

The other thing to know about finding someone on the internet is that people don’t want to waste time and often they’re more likely to have full-time employment and a higher education and the best part if that’s what you’re after is that they’re also seeking a full-time partner. Online dating is the way to go but you just have to learn how to do it smart.

So take heart we are here to help you out users guide to put your best foot forward, your man is waiting.

Treat it Like a Job Not a Hobby

To do it right takes time and attention and you need to be thoughtful about what you’re doing. If you are serious it you should be online at least 3 to 5 hours a week.

Make your profile interesting

You really need to be able to attract attention to who you are. Long walks on the beach just isn’t going to cut it. Get some information about your interests and who you really are your personality should come out. Make it 3/4 about you and the other quarter about who you are looking for in a mate and what their personality should be. The goal here isn’t to attract as many as possible “fishes” the goal is to find the one. You should also add a headline that sums up your personality almost like a slogan.

Make your Photos Stand Out

Choose photos where you look natural and inviting preferably in locations that make you feel comfortable and doing what you love. For example vacation shots are great or that ski trip that you took or are you working in the garden. Mirror selfie shots and post pictures just won’t do the trick. Also make sure that the photos are recent because you want to avoid those first date surprises. If you don’t have any pictures that you like have a friend come over and take tons of shots different poses different angles doing different things and you’ll be able to pick up from their ones that are suitable.

Take Control

Don’t just sit back and wait for matches to come to you go through the profiles pics ones that you like and take charge. Make your message personal and say something about what they have said in their profile to start a conversation. Some thing like I love fresh bake cookies to my favorite is chocolate chip what’s yours. We have more questions for online dating to get you started below.

Broaden your Horizons

Mix it up – if you always date 6 foot tall football player types – maybe find a 5 foot 10 rocker dude! When you mix it up you will open yourself up to new experiences sometimes and I’ve seen this with my friends they you get into a dating rut because you’re always dating the same type and when you date the same guy often that you get the same consequences. If you’re willing to change it up and find people that you wouldn’t normally date you just may be surprised!

The Meet Up

If you do find someone who interests you, take it off-line and have a short phone call see if you’re still clicking. And if you are then set up a short date somewhere or something like coffee is better than a dinner where you have a chance to vacate quickly if you want to. Get to know each other take your time get to know each other and if it ends up that it’s not a long time match that’s OK you’ve met a new friend. Each date will give you more confidence for the next one and the next one might just be the one.

What Dating Site is Best for You?

Eharmony

You have to answer a very end of survey based on 29th in bed dimensions of personality such as humor, activity, communication style and then you get a new list of potential mates regularly this site is good for people who are really looking for a long-term relationship.

Match

If you are looking to find other adults then match.com might be your site 39% of match users are between 37 to 52 years old and 20% are older 53 to 72.

OkCupid

OK Cupid has entertaining questionnaire such as do you believe in dinosaurs? And other open options as in polyamorous and Paramore.

Bumble

This app gives you ladies night swipe right on the attractive guy and if he’s interested it’s up to you to make the first move.

Plenty of fish

An oldie but a goodie you can really cast a wide net on this free site with more than 150 million users quilt lovers will love the revealing questionnaire but relationship needs and seduction styles.

Tinder

Fast and efficient this app is all about getting action. If you’re more into finding a date then a long-term relationship then this may be the one for you!

Questions For Online Dating and Conversation Starters

According to eHarmony, here are some of the best questions for online dating to ask to make your next online chat a little better:

1. Who are the most important people in your life?

Pay attention to how your date answers this first date question. How come? More likely than not, they’ll have an instant reaction like, ‘my parents’ or ‘my college roommate’ or ‘my kids.’ In addition to understanding the other person better, this question allows you to assess his or her ability to form close relationships.

2. What makes you laugh?

In virtually every study of ‘what singles want in a partner,’ a good sense of humor ranks high. No matter the season of life they’re in, single men and women want a partner who can bring levity and lightness to the relationship. Discovering the kinds of things that make your partner laugh will tell you about his/her personality and outlook on life.

3. Where is ‘home’?

Everyone can rattle off where they currently live and where they’ve traveled before now, but the definition of ‘home’ can widely differ from where they currently pay rent. Is ‘home’ where he/she was raised? Where family lives? Where certain adventures were had? This first date question allows you to get to where their heart is tied to.

4. Do you read reviews, or just go with your gut?

Seems like a strange one, but this helps you understand differences and similarities in a simple query. Some people can’t go to the movies without reading multiple reviews first. Others can buy a brand-new vehicle without doing an iota of research. Find out which camp your date belongs in—and then you can admit if you read restaurant reviews before making date reservations.

5. Do you have a dream you’re pursuing?

At any stage of life, dreams should be nurtured, cultivated, and acted on. Hopefully, you have dreams for your future, whether they involve career achievement, world travel, volunteerism or artistic expression. You want to know if the other person’s dreams mesh with your own. Listen closely to discern if your dreams are compatible and complementary.

6. What do your Saturdays usually look like?

How discretionary time is used says a lot about a person. If she works on her ‘day off,’ she might be highly career-oriented…or maybe a workaholic. If he spends the day coaching a kids’ soccer team, it’s a good bet he loves sports, enjoys kids and wants to help others excel. If he watches TV and plays video games all day, you may have a couch potato on your hands. This question is a must, considering not all of your time spent together in a long-term relationship can be candlelit and wine-filled.

7. Where did you grow up, and what was your family like?

Eminent psychologist Karl Menninger said one of the most reliable gauges of a person’s emotional health as an adult was a stable, satisfying childhood. This doesn’t mean — of course — that you should automatically avoid someone who had a difficult upbringing. But you do want the assurance that the individual has insight into his or her family background and has sought to address lingering wounds and unhealthy patterns.

8. What’s your big passion?

This question gets to the core of a person’s being. If the individual responds with “I dunno,” that might be a red flag that he or she isn’t passionate about anything. But you’re likely to get valuable insight from the person who answers —from traveling and their children to rock climbing or their church — that give you insight into their value system. Follow up with questions about why the person become so passionate about this particular endeavor or emphasis.

9. What’s the most interesting job you’ve ever had?

No matter where they are in the career ladder, chances are your date will have at least one unusual or intriguing job to tell you about. Which will give you a chance to share about your own most fascinating work experience. Though lighthearted, this first date question gives your could-be partner the opportunity to exercise their storytelling abilities.

10. Do you have a special place you like to visit regularly?

We’ve all got our go-to spots that keep luring us back, whether they are funky coffee shops, scenic hiking trails, or relaxing weekend getaway locales. Your date may have a local park he/she frequents or a European city that’s been a regular destination. Learning where your partner likes to go will provide insight into the person’s tastes and temperament.

11. What’s your signature drink?

After the introduction and awkward hug, this opening question should follow. Though it might not lead to a long conversation, it does help you understand their personality. Does she always order the same drink? Is he addicted to fair trade coffee? Does the bartender know to bring a gin and tonic to the table before you order? Break the ice by talking about beverages.

12. What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?

Instead of asking the predictable ‘What’s your favorite kind of food?’ questions for online dating ask something more specific that will likely get an entertaining story about food and travel, rather than a one-word answer.

13. In which television show’s world would you most want to live?

Pop culture can both bond and divide us. Keep it light and fun and ask about the fictional world your date would most want to explore. Wouldn’t “Cheers” be a great place for a first date?

14. What’s on your bucket list?

This question offers plenty of freedom for him or her to share their dreams and interests with you. His or her list could include travel plans, career goals, personal milestones, or adrenaline-junkie adventures. Or he or she could just be psyching herself up to finally try escargot.

15. What toppings are needed to create the perfect burger?

Assuming your date’s not a vegetarian, get the conversation going with a pretty innocent—but telling—question. You’ll discover how particular your date is about his food, how adventurous his or her palate is, and if you share a love (or hatred) of mustard.

16. What’s the most embarrassing concert you’ve ever attended?

It’s easy to brag when you’re around someone new, who doesn’t know you quite yet. Turn the tables and choose to share guilty pleasures instead. Tell on yourself. Some very respectable folks have been to Barry Manilow — and/or Yo Gabba Gabba

— concerts.

17. What’s your most valuable possession?

This questions for online dating top break the ice will help you to discover your date’s priorities, passions and pursuits. Maybe it’s a photograph. Maybe it’s a classic car. Maybe it’s a tiny trinket that represents a cherished person or memory. Putting your date on the spot might make the first answer an awkward one; let him/her amend the answer as the night goes on.

18. Who’s the most fascinating person you know?

Get to know the people in your date’s life by asking about the most fascinating one. What qualities make a person so interesting? How does your date interact with the person? Hearing your date brag about someone else might reveal more about him/her than a series of direct personal questions would.

19. What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever done? The scariest?

Instead of prying into past heartaches and failures, give him or her an opportunity to share struggles any way he/she so chooses. What obstacles does he/she define as the ‘hardest’? How did they overcome or survive the struggle? Even if the answer is a fun one, try to appreciate how strength was shown in weakness.

