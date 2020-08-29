So you may know PPE stands for personal protective equipment but what does this really mean? In light of the pandemic, we are all paying more attention to health matters. To ensure you’re protected at work, here are some critical pieces of PPE you may need.

Types of PPE:

PPE stands for several different things and can be considered in the following categories, based on the type of protection afforded by the equipment:

Respiratory protection – for example, disposable, cartridge, air line, half or full face

Eye protection – for example, spectacles/goggles, shields, visors

Hearing protection – for example, ear muffs and plugs

Hand protection – for example, gloves and barrier creams

Foot protection – for example, shoes/boots –

Head protection – for example, helmets, caps, hoods, hats

Working from heights – for example, harness and fall arrest devices

Skin protection – for example, hats, sunburn cream, long sleeved clothes

Other personal protective equipment: This may include PPE for specific tasks such disposable clothing for working with chemicals, radiation hazards, welding, painting. Examples include: lead aprons for x-ray protection; sleeve protectors, aprons, coveralls when using chemicals; leather jackets, trousers and spats for welding; thermal and cold protective clothing for work near furnaces and cool rooms.

Wherever people work, there may be a need for PPE

It is also important to remember that wearing the right PPE is important. PPE does not reduce the workplace hazard nor does it guarantee permanent or total protection for the wearer. Simply having Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available is not enough. In order to ensure the required level of protection:

PPE should be selected considering the type of hazard and the degree of protection required.

PPE should be useable in the presence of other workplace hazards.

Users should be trained in proper use and fit of the PPE.

PPE should be properly stored and maintained.

If PPE is found to be defective, it should be discarded and replaced.

The Importance of Face Protection

Due to coronavirus, virtually all workers are required to wear a face mask, and ordering online has made this easy. However, some people need a more substantial form of face protection, and this has caused quite a bit of confusion.

To solve this problem, education is required to make certain that all workers understand precisely what PPE gear their team members should be using. The HSE regulatory body has proposed guidelines to discredit the myths and to make people aware of the serious risks linked with not wearing the appropriate workwear and utilizing the proper personal protective equipment. This makes sure that employers are educating their staff on the equipment so that it is utilized at the right times and in the right way.

A workshop with all employees can also be used to gain additional information from staff on what else they may think is necessary from their PPE, and answer any questions or role-playing the use of the equipment.

Face protection equipment includes both facemasks and respirators, which protects the user and prevents the spread of germs and bacteria. A facemask is a loose-fitting, disposable material that forms a physical boundary between the nose and mouth of the wearer. They may come with or without a face shield.

This equipment is mostly applicable to electricians, carpenters, mechanics, doctors, nurses, and laborers. It is also important to note that when this and other equipment is utilized, such as high visibility workwear, it is also cleaned in the same manner to ensure that there is no contamination.

To conclude, the importance of PPE in the workplace cannot be ignored. PPE stands for various items that have been mentioned simply scratch the surface in terms of the sort of protection that is needed today. Be safe out there and if you need more ideas on how to take better care of yourself, here are 25 ways for self care.