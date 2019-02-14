Popular Beauty Procedures to Try This Year

You should try some popular beauty procedures this year because sometimes it’s just time for a bit of “you” time. Time for you to stop what you’re doing, put everything down and put your feet up. Do you ever feel like you just wish the world would stop for 5 minutes so you could do this? Of course you do, because life is just one big roller coaster that keeps on spinning, yet everyone expects you to keep on riding!

There’s always time on this crazy rollercoaster ride to pause, and to think about how you can do a bit of cosmetic upkeeping. Because after it you’re going to feel so totally amazing, that you might even feel like a new woman! In order to have a low-maintenance daily beauty routine, sometimes you have to spend a bit of time being that girl who takes charge ahead of time. Short term game for long term gain!

If you know it’s about time you needed some of this, have a read of our tips and see how you can do a bit of cosmetic upkeeping with these popular beauty procedures.

Anti-Frizz Hair Treatments

One such treatment is the DeFrizz Quick Treatment, available at Julien Farel Salon in New York. “I created this anti-frizz treatment because so many of my clients wanted a healthier alternative to straightening,” says Rudy Pena. It’s a 90 minute in-salon treatment that Julien Farel describes as “superfood for your hair, because it features natural oils like grape seed, sweet almond and jojoba.”

Descoteaux says formaldehyde-free options are the way to go, because they are healthy options that make your hair healthier. She likes Cezanne Perfect Finish Smoothing Treatment. It’s keratin-based and also includes glycolic acid and sericin, so it smooths from the inside out — as opposed to typical formaldehyde formulas, which just coat the hair to give it a smoothing effect.

Upkeep can get expensive, and it’s important to do your research before you go. Look for salons that offer non-formaldehyde formulas, and make sure you get an experienced technician.

The Changes You’ve Been Ignoring

Because life is just sooo busy, you’ll most likely hear pretty much everyone around you complaining about the simple things that they’re ignoring, purely because they don’t have the time to do it. But ignore some simple beauty problems, and you could regret it for the rest of your life! Dental implants are definitely something that you should never ignore, both for cosmetic purposes and for health reasons.

If you know you’ve lost a tooth for whatever reason, and it’s stopping you from enjoying your smile, or perhaps even hiding it, then there’s no time like the present to ring up, book an appointment, and sort it out. Anything visible that’s cosmetics should definitely be resolve if it’s making you self-conscious. A pretty smile will change your whole outlook on life.

Chemical Peels

By removing old skin, new layers can grow in its place resulting in a brighter, clearer, more youthful looking complexion. Chemical peels differ in strength; some can even be performed during your lunch hour, while other stronger concentrations require more recovery time.

The other thing to be aware of is that he stronger the peel is, the more likely your skin is to look badly sunburned, blistered, and ultimately scab and peel. Chemical peels are very popular with people who want to reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles, sun damage and acne scarring.

The Beauty of a Pamper Night

Now this is something you all needed to hear, because so many of you will forget what the joy a simple pamper night can do to you. All you need to do is dedicate one night a week to yourself, and get your pamper on. Run yourself a nice hot bath, with plenty of bubbles and candles surrounding it. Give your whole body a scrub, shave, and a wash. You’ll already feel silky smooth, but to add to it, you could use an in shower body moisturiser. Then, put a nice face mask on and sit back and relax. Just these simple few things are enough to be a fab pamper night that you just need so badly!

But the key is to make it all about you. Don’t start doing little tasks around the home, and don’t let people but into your peace time. You could even paint your nails, and do your hair really nice ready for the next day! This is the easiest way to do some self-care and you will soon feel good, guaranteed. I recommend you take time for yourself on a regular basis.