Natural Remedies for Joint Pain in Big Toe or Anywhere

Joint pain is extremely common and especially joint pain in big toe or your feet. In fact, one national survey found that a third of all adults reported having joint pain in the last thirty days. Joint pain in big toe can be as a result of many common problems, including arthritis, injuries, bunions or even gout. This pain can make everyday activities, even walking or exercising more challenging.

For many people, joint pain can be temporary, however for others it can be chronic. Conditions such as arthritis and tendonitis are some of the most common causes. When managing this pain, there are many forms of pain relief that you can look into beyond man-made painkillers. Below are just some of the most common natural remedies for joint pain in big toes or anywhere else.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that comes from the turmeric plant. It is part of the ginger family and is used in many Asian dishes. Along with adding a flavoursome kick to meals, turmeric can be an effective natural painkiller. Joint pain is where the spice is found to be most effective with many studies confirming its anti-inflammatory properties.

Most people consume turmeric in powder form. You can mix a teaspoon of turmeric with hot water and consume this way. Alternatively, you can find ways of mixing it into foods such as sprinkling it over scrambled eggs or putting it in a smoothie.

Devil’s claw

Devil’s claw is a plant belonging to the sesame family that gets its name from it’s claw-like appearance. The herb has been used throughout history to relieve pain and has been scientifically proven to have anti-inflammatory properties.

Devil’s claw can be bought in tablet form at a herbal pharmacy. You can also purchase it as a liquid extract and as teabags.

CBD

Cannabidiol (aka CBD) is an extract from the cannabis plant that has been scientifically proven to have pain relief properties. It is different to whole cannabis in that it has the THC removed (the chemical that causes the high). There are some products on the market such as full spectrum CBD that may have up to 0.3% THC. However, it will be nowhere near as potent as the drug making it safe for daily use.

CBD is often consumed as an oil extract. Topical creams are also available, which can be applied directly to achy joints, as well as edibles such as gummy bear sweets.

Hydrotherapy

Relieving pressure from joints can be a great way to reduce pain. Hydrotherapy is a good way to do this – the buoyancy of the water can greatly help to reduce joint pain. When water is heated, it can further reduce inflammation by relaxing muscles and providing a boost of endorphins. Cold water can also have benefits.

There are many forms of professional hydrotherapy that you can explore ranging from floatation therapy to cryotherapy. Going swimming in a pool and relaxing in a hot tub can also have positive effects. Even a hot bath at home could be an effective natural pain reliever.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese medicine that involves inserting long thin needles into pressure points. Many people find that it can be effective at relieving joint pain in big toe or or other body parts. Acupuncture should always be carried out by a qualified professional.

