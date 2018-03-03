If you want to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks it is going to be challenging I’m not going to lie. Most people who want to lose this many pounds are short on time have to look good for a particular event such as weddings or a beach vacation.

You may think that surgery or weight loss pills may be the only sure way to drop these pounds. However, it is possible to attain this goal through other methods. Some of the weight loss options to use are practising calorie restriction, making lifestyle changes such as exercising intensively, and intermittent fasting.

Before attempting, the above methods speak to a doctor about any associated health issues. Some of these methods may not be suitable for everyone.

How to Lose 20 Pounds in 2 Weeks? Burn Calories with These Exercises

According to science, one pound of fat is equal to 3,500 calories. Thus, 20 pounds is equal to 70,000 calories. For the next 14 days, you will need to lose 5,000 calories per day. A moderately active woman between the ages of 19-30 years burns about 1,800 to 2,000 calories per day. So, how can you add to your calorie burn? Through becoming active of course and limiting the number of calories you consume. The following are activities with the highest calorie burn:

#1: Jumping Rope and Sprinting

Studies show that you can burn 200 calories by sprinting for two and a half minutes. Thus, by sprinting for 15 minutes, you can consume about 1,200 calories. Jogging for six miles in one hour could result in a loss of 600 calories.

You can burn about ten calories in one minute by jumping rope. If you increase your pace, the more the sweat and calories are lost. It is an exercise that you can do anywhere. Try skipping for 10 minutes to burn about 100 calories.

#2: Swimming

Swimming is a full body workout. You will involve every muscle in the body. You can try the freestyle and butterfly stroke. If you swim vigorously for one hour, you could burn an excess of 800 calories.

#3: High Impact Aerobics

According to studies, you can burn about 260 calories in 30 minutes through high impact aerobics. In this exercise, both your feet leave the ground at the same time. Thus, it can involve a combination of movements such as skipping, jumping rope, running, or hopping among others.

#4: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

You can look for HIIT routines that burn the most calories. With the right routine that typically consists of sprinting, you can burn about 250-500 calories in just 30 minutes.

More Tips on How to Lose 20 Pounds in 2 Weeks

During your 14 days of rapid weight loss, you will have to monitor your calorie intake and food choices. On some days, you can practice intermittent fasting, where you switch to drinking only water or broth in eight, 16, or 24-hour intervals.

You can stop eating any junk food and switch to lean proteins or vegetables. A great tip is keeping your daily calorie intake at 1200. Eat 300-400 hundred calorie meals every 3 or 4 times a day.

Eat vegetables or an apple and/or drink a glass of water before each meal so you fill up and eat less.

For the next two weeks there are certain foods you should not eat, be sure to cut out sugary snacks, fruit juice, soft drinks, fried foods, potato chips etc. Eat only to fuel your body with natural and unprocessed foods.

Sleep more. It’s true the more sleep you get, the better chance you have to lose weight. With sleep you increase production of the stress hormone cortisol, which regulates appetite.

Stay away from white foods especially white carbs – white rice, white bread, potatoes, bagels and so on. This also includes high fat dairy.

Chewing gum at least twice a day will help suppress your appetite. Also, it will help you burn calories while keeping your jawbone steady and strong.

Cut out any snacking, especially in the evening and before bed.

After dinner, have some ginger tea by boiling a ginger root. This concoction will help in digestion while keeping energy levels up. You can also add some chopped ginger to your salad at dinner. Lemon water is another good option.

Drink lots of water, stay hydrated.

The hardest part of the quest will be staying focused on the end goal and keeping busy so you don’t eat. Thus, create a support system and never give up when the going gets tough. Good luck, let me know how it went and if you lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks.