Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

You really want to know if pet insurance is worth it before your pet gets ill. You love your pet more than anything in the entire world and would do anything to keep them safe and healthy. However, just like with humans, pets can get sick or injured and wind up with staggering medical bills. Unfortunately, unlike humans, your pets rarely foot the bill by themselves 🙂

Luckily, insurance companies understand our desire to keep our furry friends safe and sound and now offer insurance plans for pets of all sizes. If you’ve got a younger pet, you may want to definitely consider getting pet insurance as soon as possible before any health issues develop. Most pet insurers only offer older pets an accident-only policy. Accident-only cover is cheaper than when you also cover illnesses, so it might be worth it for you. But that’s not the only advantage of obtaining pet insurance, do your homework according to the type of pet you have first.

Cats

Your feline friend can be extremely independent until they’re feeling under the weather. Cat illnesses and injuries can be difficult to diagnose so you should always consult a certified veterinarian if you believe anything is wrong. Luckily, cat insurance covers these visits, in addition to the checkups and vaccines your cat should receive on an annual basis. Additionally, premium cat insurance covers dental cleaning to ensure their gums remain clean and healthy.

Dogs

Man’s best friend tends to jump first and think later, potentially landing them in situations where they can be badly injured. They could eat something they shouldn’t while out for a walk or get hurt in a fight with another dog. Additionally, dogs can become sick with infections, stomach issues, cancer, and more. Dog insurance covers several situations from standard checkups to emergencies which may make sure that this pet insurance is worth it. More intensive plans also cover hereditary conditions, hypnotherapy and behavioral conditions like excessive barking or destructive chewing.

Horses

Health insurance for horses can cover colic, illness and accidents. Colic is a quite common affliction in horses and is typically defined as “problems with the gastrointestinal tract.” Insurance also covers accidents ranging from hoof abscesses to toxic ingestions. Premium insurance can be added to cover illnesses like Cushing’s Disease, hereditary conditions and more.

Birds & Exotics

Other insurance companies offer coverage for small animals including reptiles, amphibians, chinchillas, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and more. This standard plan covers annual checkups, illnesses and accidents. It also offers partial coverage for lab fees, hospitalization, X-Rays and more.

You always want your pets to stay happy and healthy throughout their long life. However, accidents can happen and animals can fall ill at the most inopportune moments. At these times, it helps to have an insurance company by your side to help offset the financial cost of bringing your pet back to optimum health. At the end of the day, pet health insurance makes it easier to make hard decisions about your pet’s medical care.

Can you really put a price on the peace of mind that comes from knowing you will never have to choose between your furry friend and your finances? With that being said, there are a lot of expenses that aren’t covered by insurance, so it’s a good idea to understand exactly what you’re getting into. Check out different companies and find the one that will work best for you and keep your pet AND your finances healthy.

