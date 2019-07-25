Is Breast Reduction Surgery Right for You?

Let’s talk about breasts shall we and find out if breast reduction surgery is right for you? They can often be a subject of conversation for many women these days, and with many different options out there to consider, it is understandable as to why.

For women, breasts can help you to feel empowered, they can add to your figure and they can give you the confidence in your clothing. These are just some of the reasons why women look at cosmetic surgery to help enhance them and to feel good and body positive.

However, there are times in your life when your breasts just get in the way. Some people are in the situation where they have larger than average breasts, and this is not due to any enhancement, simply just the way your body is made up.

They can be great assets, but they can also be a hindrance. Which is again why many women these days explore the option for breast reduction surgery to help alleviate this. It might be for many different reasons, so with that in mind, here are a few of them that you may find yourself nodding along to if you are one of those women that have larger breasts.

The weight and the backache

One of the biggest things that people don’t realize when it comes to larger breasts is the weight of them. They carry a lot of bloody and fatty cells which can be extremely heavy. This puts pressure on your back, the top and the lower part of it, causing backache consistently. Having a breast reduction would reduce the weight of the breasts and therefore enable your back to have less pressure.

They can stop you from doing things you enjoy

Larger breasts may be great in terms of enhancing your figure and the way that you look, but they can be a hindrance for things such as sports and exercising. The more active you are the more your breast areas can be affected and, because of the wright, you are then adding extra pressure to the muscles in your back and body, aside from the extra intensity that you are putting them under with exercise. It can make the whole experience a little frustrating.

Finding the right level of support is hard

Larger breasts means that you need extra support. This can help take away some of the pressure on your back and also help when it comes to exercising. However, finding the right support can be hard. This can mean that you have to go to specialist shops or even pay more expense to get the right fit and level of support.

Numbness and tingling in your hands and fingers

This may not be as common for some women, but larger breasts and a sign you may want to consider a breast reduction would be numbness and tingling in your hands and fingers. This is because larger breasts can pull on your torso and cause strain in your neck, which can then affect the nerve endings in your joints, hands and fingers, causing the tingling and numbness sensation. You may already struggle with this and not made the connection between the two before, but your breasts could be the problem.

Posture changes

Over time, things will start to change with your posture. You will notice that because of the weight of your breasts, that you are more inclined to hunch over rather than have a straight back.

A straight back often can mean achieving pains because of the extra pressure placed on your back with the weight. Your posture can have an effect on other parts of your body, and can even be a cause of low self esteem and mental health issues as you will be hunched over instead of standing proud.

Struggling in the heat

Finally, there is no denying that in the heat of summer you are going to struggle a little more when it comes to your breasts. You will feel sweaty and uncomfortable underneath where the skin of your breasts rubs on your body. This can then become aggravated in the heat with the sweat if not aired and cooled.

You may also find it hard to find clothes that are cooler and loser fitting to the side of your waist as your breasts may require a larger size. The heat can cause your body to work harder anyway, and with the extra weight, you will notice that you are likely to sweat more and struggle at the hottest points of the day.

Let’s hope this has given you some ideas on why a breast reduction could be the way to go to have a better quality of life.