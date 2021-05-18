Is beauty in the eye of the beholder? We have all had disagreements about people being attractive or not right? It is true that not everyone has the same opinions about what is attractive.

In fact, if you ask these questions to a group of people, they might all have different opinions, and a new study hints at why: Your perception of other people’s attractiveness is mainly the result of your own experiences and we all have different experiences.

In the study of twins , researchers found that a person’s environment plays a bigger role than genes in shaping whom they find attractive.

The notion if beauty really is in the eye of the beholder has been around for a long time but what if we want to feel and look beautiful for ourselves, regardless of who may be judging us?

SkinCare Tips to Keep Your Skin Glowing and Beautiful

When trying to maintain a stunning complexion through the years of your life it can often be a little bit stressful and difficult. As we go through changes in our bodies, this impacts the skin and over time we need to find a routine that works for us to maintain that healthy glow.

Today we want to share a few different skincare tips you can try this week that will help you to keep your skin happy and clean.

Use a cleansing mask once a week

One of the best tips we have is to apply a face mask once a week to keep your skin clean and unclog any dirt and dead skin that may be present. Your skin is the barrier between the outside world and your body and you must work to keep it strong as well as allowing it breathing space. As such, cleansing the skin deeply once a week with a charcoal mask will get rid of dirt and keep the skin clean.

Apply honey to eradicate spots

It is important even in adulthood to eradicate acne when it appears – and this natural remedy will allow you to keep your skin clean without damaging it. Use a cotton tip to apply honey to a spot and leave it for an hour. The honey will act as an anti-bacterial agent and will also starve bacteria of oxygen. This will help to dry out the spot and kill the infection without the need to pop.

Make a cooling avocado mask

We all know the effects of menopause on your skin as well as aging in general – and hot flushes can be common as we grow older which can cause a lot of discomforts. When maintaining clear and clean skin throughout your life, a cooling mask can be just what you need to soothe and heal. Blend 2 tbsp yogurt with 1 avocado and a tsp honey and try not to eat it before you apply it! Leave on for 20-30 minutes before washing off and your skin will feel bright and renewed.

Use a moisturizer with collagen

If you are concerned about keeping your skin looking bright and young for as long as possible it is time for you to start using collagen. Within your skin collagen is a protein that provides both structure and elasticity to the skin. Collagen can help bring back your youthful glow and also prevent the signs of aging. As well as using a collagen moisturizer you can also eat plenty of citruses.

Don’t forget about lips

It is imperative that when creating a routine for your skincare that you also look after your lips. The lips are a vulnerable part of the body and it is crucial that you make time to care for them to prevent them from becoming dry and cracked. Use a lip scrub once or twice and week, and always apply a lip mask at night to keep your lips soft and supple. It will make a big difference and will keep your lips happy and kissable.

At the end of all this, is beauty in the eye of the beholder? Yes! and we need to remember:

different people have different ideas and views about what is beautiful

not all people have the same opinions as to what is attractive or beautiful

the perception of beauty is subjective

it is not possible to judge beauty objectively

what one person finds beautiful may not appeal to another

It never hurts to look in the mirror and see your own beauty, inside and out.