How to Transform Your Home Into a Wellness Retreat

If your ultimate vacation involves water and recreation, fitness centers and yoga, you might want to transform your home into wellness retreat or at least something that is relaxing and helps you achieve your fitness and wellness goals.

Your home should be your sanctuary, the place for you to relax and achieve your goals. You can start with simple things like calming colors for the walls, clean crisp bedding and oxygen boosting house plants in order to live in a healthy environment and and a healthier life.

There are several other home improvements you can implement that will create a better atmosphere and a healthier environment, helping you achieve your personal goals. Below you will find a few ideas to consider to give your home a wellness makeover.

Massage Bath or Shower

To have a great experience without booking a massage at the end of the day, you might want to get a Jacuzzi or a massage shower that will allow you to relax your muscles and your mind at the same time.

Fortunately, today the price of these little luxuries is lower than ever, and you can transform your bathroom into a five-star spa on a limited budget. Be sure to implement energy saving devices, though, or you will end up spending more than you would in a Spa hotel.

Mood Lighting

To create a relaxing atmosphere in your home, you might want to install mood lighting. No matter if you use antique bulbs or colorful ones, maybe add home automation, you will be able to make the most out of your personal space and tailor the appearance and mood to your feelings and the time of the day. Dark spaces impact your mood and also impact your ability to make healthier choices and artificial lighting might even make you sick.

Try a Himalayan Salt Lamp to help promote sleepiness toward the end of the day if you use it to replace bright electric lights. In addition, Himalayan salt lamps are claimed to improve air quality, boost mood and purify the air.

Meditation Corner

In case you are involved in spirituality, you will need to work on creating a meditation corner or room where you will not be distracted by other family members and focus on your mental health and well being. You will have to find and decorate the best spot for Feng Shui and make the most out of your time focusing on what is going on in your mind.

Home Gym

Most of us want to get fitter but don’t have the time or resources to attend the gym several times a week. You can save a lot of time commuting and reduce the long term cost of getting fitter if you can create a fitness room or a yoga studio at home. If you love fitness but have limited time and money, you will have to find workouts that don’t require expensive equipment.

Your Own Steam Room

Of course, there is nothing more relaxing than sitting in the sauna and simply contemplating on your life. If you would like to enjoy this experience in your home, you can invest in a home steam room.

You can check out the latest infrared saunas available and compare the running and installation costs, the space and insulation requirement, and the different capacity and health benefits of various models. A qualified contractor can set up a home steam room in just a few weeks, depending on the space you have available.

If you would like to make the most out of your home environment and enjoy the hours spent in your house more, you might want to add some fitness and wellness features that will make you never want to leave.