How to Take Care of Your Skin In Hot Humid Weather

Hot humid weather can impact your skin and it is important that you know how to take care of your skin in these conditions. Now don’t get us wrong,hot weather has many advantages. It makes days out easier; you can wear light clothes and enjoy activities like outdoor swimming, visiting the beach, and even relaxing in your garden. The warm weather of spring and summer is something that many of us look forward to, and you might have been dreaming of cocktails in the early evening sun all year.

But, it’s not all good news. Hot weather and bright sunshine can be bad for your skin. You may feel like your makeup is melting throughout the day. Your skin might feel greasy, and your pores clogged. You may suffer from sunburn or find that your skin becomes dry and flaky. When you are hot and sticky, it can be hard to take care of your skin.

It is essential that you do, however. Failing to take care of your skin in warm weather doesn’t just lead to problems like acne or dryness. It could lead to much more severe conditions. So, let’s take a look at some of the ways that you can look after your skin when it is hot.

Wear Sunscreen

If there is one thing that you can do for your skin in the summer, it is to wear sunscreen. In fact, you should really wear sunscreen all of the time, no matter what the weather, as UV rays can always cause damage. In the winter, most of your body might be covered, and simply wearing makeup or face cream with added SPF can be effective. But, during the summer months, you should wear a high factor sunscreen all over, all of the time.

Get Your Skin Concerns Checked Out

If you have any worries about your skin, get a quick skin check to spot serious problems or put your mind at rest as soon as possible. Watch out for lumps and bumps, discoloration and changes to moles.

Moisturize

If you’ve been sweaty and sticky all summer, you might find it hard to believe that your skin could get dry. But, it can, especially if you spend a lot of time out in the sun. Use a light, all-over moisturizer after a shower for the best effects.

Drink Plenty of Water

The easiest way to stay hydrated is to drink more water. When it’s hot, you should drink more to keep your skin soft and your body functioning at its best.

Wear Lighter Makeup

If you usually wear quite a heavy foundation, and a lot of eye makeup, you may find it heavy and uncomfortable in the hot weather. Switch to loose powder, a lighter foundation, or mix your usual foundation with a little face cream for soft coverage.

Get into a Good Routine

An effective skincare routine can help you to avoid many problems with your complexion over the summer. Get into good habits with cleansing, toning, and moisturizing every day, exfoliating once a week, and using a mask when you need a little extra TLC.

We all want to look great in the summer. Taking care of your skin will boost your confidence and help you to look and feel great as you enjoy the summer weather.

