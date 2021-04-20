How to Recover After a Night of Broken Sleep

There is nothing worse than broken sleep. Honestly, it’s the hardest thing to cope with whether your sleep is broken because of a child or because of insomnia. Stress can cause broken sleep, but the cause isn’t the issue – but the recovery is! Your body requires adequate water, nutrition and rest to be able to cope with the struggles of being awake and in everyday life. The broken sleep that you are getting is going to contribute to your frustration, stress and chronic pain that you may be experiencing. Not only that, but it’s going to make you look drawn, tired and grey in the face.

Of course, the best thing for broken sleep is to get in a nap and catch up with it, but sleep deprivation isn’t always that simple to come back from. You need to do what you can to get a better night and sometimes, that means sacrificing time to yourself. Eye contour gel revives tired looking eyes and that can help to prevent people asking you why you look ill, but when it comes down to it you want to ensure that you feel as good as you can on such little sleep. So, with this in mind, here are some of the tips that you need to cope with broken sleep.

Tips to Recover From a Night of Bad Sleep

Stay hydrated. Water can help you to fuel your body and wake your brain up a little. When you are sleep deprived, you are going to find that your brain and body wants to conserve as much energy as possible. This can be done better when you are adequately hydrated, and even if you don’t have an appetite for fresh water, you should work to keep sipping water throughout the day and keep your body and brain fueled regardless. Avoid the caffeine and empty snacks as a way to energize; Water can help you to fuel your body and wake your brain up a little. When you are sleep deprived, you are going to find that your brain and body wants to conserve as much energy as possible. This can be done better when you are adequately hydrated, and even if you don’t have an appetite for fresh water, you should work to keep sipping water throughout the day and keep your body and brain fueled regardless. Avoid the caffeine and empty snacks as a way to energize; water is what you need

Move more. Yes, you’re exhausted, but you need to move. Go for a walk and make sure that you’re outside, too, as this will give you a boost and make you feel good on the inside as much as the outside. Get out in the sunlight and allow your body clock to be reset by the natural air! You’ll feel much less sleepy when you’re in the fresh air!

Stretch. You need to wake up your body and a good stretching session can help you to do that. Before bedtime and after you wake up, it’s important to stretch out and get limber for the day. It can also help you to center yourself and feel able to function while you are on such little sleep.

Fake it! Makeup, great clothes and walking tall can help you to feel as if you are making an effort. Get in the shower and wash your hair, use a hair mask and apply makeup to cover the eye bags that are present because you didn’t sleep well. Keep up appearances and you can fake it till you feel better!

Use some Essential Oils. Essential oils can help you stay more alert after you have had a night of poor sleep. For example, Peppermint is a stimulating essential oil, often used for productivity, focus and mental alertness.

