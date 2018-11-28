How to Prevent Hair Loss in Women

So how do you prevent hair loss in women? Many women take pride in their hair– cutting it, dyeing it, curling it, and styling it to perfection. It’s a great way to create a personal flair and show off your own brand of beauty. Yet, hair loss is a reality for 40 percent of women over 40. If you struggle with hair loss yourself, don’t panic! There are many ways to combat thinning hair, and even reverse it. Follow these tips to take back control of your hair.

Get a scalp massage

A scalp massage doesn’t just feel good– it can also prevent hair loss in women! The slow, circular motions of a massage can stimulate blood flow and increase nutrient transfer to the scalp that keeps hair strong. This relaxes hair follicles, promotes stronger roots and ultimately slows hair loss. For optimal results, keep your fingers moving in clockwise circles, traveling from the temples to the crown as if you’re shampooing your hair. Then, move down to the back of the head and ears.

Get more sleep

With a loss of sleep, your body is unable to absorb nutrients effectively. This can not only weaken your immune system, but also lessen your overall hair volume because your roots aren’t getting the vitamins they need. Inadequate rest also causes stress on the body which can speed up the rate at which hair falls out of the scalp. Make sure you’re getting between seven and nine hours of sleep every night and consider using a pillow that’s washable to avoid consistently sleeping on oils and bacteria that damage your strands.

Avoid tight hairstyles

Overly tight ponytails, braids, or cornrows can pull your hair so much that it’s literally ripped from the roots. The constant pull can damage the scalp, cause your hairline to recede, and weaken hair follicles enough that they fall out. Make sure you’re switching up your hairstyles every now and then to avoid falling into a damaging pattern. Also try using soft scrunchies to prevent hair loss in women instead of thin hair elastics that can easily tear your hair out.

Take a biotin supplement

Biotin is a vitamin that boosts your keratin levels, and helps your hair stay healthy and thick. Introducing it as a supplement can boost your hair’s strength and lengthen its lifetime. It can also curb shedding and even promote hair growth, reversing the effects of hair loss. You can choose to take a biotin supplement in pill form or introduce foods that are rich in the vitamin, like eggs, nuts and avocados, into your diet.

Lower your shower temperature

While not directly causing hair loss, overly hot showers can strip your scalp of essential oils, dehydrating your hair follicles and causing them to die. It can also be harmful for your skin, drying it out and causing redness. It’s best to keep your shower at a warm temperature with a quick shot of cold water at the end to close your pores and strengthen your keratin levels.

Try out these steps to prevent hair loss in women or let us know of your own tried and true methods! Just do whatever you can to show off and celebrate your own individual beauty.