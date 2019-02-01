Did you start a new healthy lifestyle? If so, you may be wondering how to pick the right shoes for any workout that you may be doing. If you’re a fitness lover, you’ll know how much of a difference your sneakers can make. If you’re donning a pair of sneakers that make you feel as if the bottom of your feet themselves are actually touching the road, it’s unlikely that you’ll want to go any further than your front door, and this isn’t great news for your workout.

However, the perfect shoes are out there for you, you just need to find them, and it’s easier than you may think! Follow these simple tips if you’re interested.

Base your decision on where you work out

If you’re usually running in the forest, over unstable terrain rather than on a normal sidewalk, you’re going to need a different pair of sneakers to those who are running in the street. Instead of opting for a light sole – and lightweight shoes in general – ensure that you have a little bit of protection, and you’re not wearing sneakers with little grip on them, as you could injure yourself as a result.

Stick to lightweight soles if you’re on a flat surface (like a treadmill) and go for something in between if you like to change it up a bit, but keep these things in mind when you pick the right shoes.

Read more: Forest Therapy: How This Japanese Life Hack Will Improve Your Health

Think about pre-existing conditions, and the shape of your feet

Your sneaker choices should also be influenced by the shape of your feet, and this particularly applies if you have flat or narrow feet. Normal sized sneakers probably won’t cut it for you, as you’ll need a bit more support and you don’t want them to be lose, as this could cause pain or discomfort.

If you have a condition caused by flat feet, look into plantar fasciitis treatment and other options out there, as they could advise you on the footwear that you need for exercising. Don’t look over any issues you have, and get a shoe that is tailored to the shape of your foot.





Forget about image (or try to)

For a lot of us, working out has now become a bit of a fashion show, and you could end up buying a pair of sneakers just because you love the way that they look (especially with the rest of your workout outfit).

However, don’t make the mistake of going solely off of image, as this could cause you to end up with footwear that just isn’t appropriate for exercising. We know, we sound like your Mom right now, but trust us, you’ll be glad in the long-run that you decided to go with what was best for your body, instead of opting for the best fashion choice that you could find.

So, if you’re looking to find how to pick the right shoes for working out, following these simple tips will help you to hit the nail on the head every time. Base your decision on what kind of terrain you work out on, think about any pre-existing conditions and the shape of your feet, and don’t just make a choice based upon image instead of comfort.

Enjoy working out, wearing the shoes that are perfect for you!



