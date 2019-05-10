How to Overcome Low Self Esteem

Low self esteem is described as low confidence and feeling bad about yourself. People with low self-esteem often feel unlovable, awkward, or incompetent. As much as we all might like to be as confident as we can be in life, it doesn’t always happen.

In fact, in this day and age it seems that we’re all suffering confidence knocks left, right, and centre. Everywhere you look, you see a woman that hates the way she looks or wishes she could lose weight or feels as if she’s useless.

And it’s tiring. After all, we’re all beautiful and unique and we all deserve to live confident, happy lives. If you’re someone that is suffering from low confidence levels, then you know exactly what this feels like. It can often lead you to feel down and depressed, and affects how you live your life.

You can even experience anxiety because of it. But it’s time for you to change that. And in order for you to get more confidence, you need to understand what’s going on. So let’s take a look at some of the causes.

Comparing Yourself With Others

To start with, if you’re constantly comparing yourself to others, or looking at social media and getting sad, you’re not helping yourself. When it comes to feeling good and confident, looking after yourself is key. Practicing self-love and prioritizing wellness can help you to feel more confident, and constantly comparing yourself contradicts that.

Your Body Image

Next up, your body image may be holding you back. But not because what you look like, because of how you think. This isn’t the easiest thing to admit, but you may also want to open up about how you treat yourself and your body too. If you’re not eating right or exercising, and if you’re always looking in the mirror and shaming yourself, you won’t feel confident and your low self esteem will continue! So change that.

How You Present Yourself

And not only that, but you’re going to want to take a look at how you present yourself. While looks aren’t everything, looking after yourself and taking pride in your appearance makes you feel more confident.

If you cover yourself up, don’t take care of your hair or skin, and throw on old clothes, you’ll feel a mess. But when you look after your hair like this website shows, you enjoy putting on makeup and you dress well, you feel good. Presenting yourself well is a great way to immediately get a confidence boost too.

Your Mindset

And finally, it may be that your mind is holding you back. Do you practice a lot of negative self-talk? Are you always putting yourself down and beating yourself up? Are you natural negative and pessimistic? If so, then you may find that this is giving you serious knock of low self esteem. How can you expect to feel confident if you’re not in the best possible mindset?

When you actively decide to adopt a more positive mindset like this, you’ll find that it completely transforms the way you think, and your life as a result. And yes, you will allow yourself to become more confident as a result.

Despite your differences, you are valued and deserve to feel good about yourself. So spend some time alone and take time to get to know yourself, which will allow you to discover your unique, special, and worthy qualities which will help you appreciate yourself more.

You can also try making a list of your accomplishments and strong points to remind yourself of your achievements, and then review it whenever you lack self esteem and need to feel better about yourself.



