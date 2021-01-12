How to Make This New Year More Positive

Everyone generally is looking to make the upcoming New Year more positive but especially so this year. 2020 was a hard year for so many reasons! Covid swept the world, causing disruption to jobs, home and for some, unfortunately, have gone through a divorce process explained. But with the near year, vaccines being rolled out, 2021 is looking positive with a light at the end of the tunnel. To make 2021 your year, I have put together four things to do to be more positive.

Exercise

With lockdowns happening, it is more important now than ever to make sure you are regularly getting out of your property and exercising. It doesn’t matter what type of exercise you do, as long as you are getting active and increasing your heart rate. Not only that, but exercising is good for your mental health and is a good way to have a break from your everyday stresses at work or at home. Why not take up running and attempt the couch to 5k if you haven’t tried it before.

Practice Positive Self Talk

If you find yourself having been more negative last year, you are not alone. Plenty of people will have been doing the same as you. But, this year it’s time to get back to your normal self and be more positive. When you wake up, try and think of five things that are going well in your life and that you are grateful for. When you see your friend and family ask them to do the same. Positivity is infectious and the more you are to the people around you the more positive they will be back.

Start Everyday On A Good Note

Start your day in a positive way that will reflect the rest of your day and New Year more positive. When you get up, make sure you make the bed and show your room in a positive way. Have a morning routine that has you feeling great and ready to take on whatever challenges may come your way. Listen to some upbeat, positive music on your way to work and treat yourself to a nice morning cup of tea every now and then. Sometimes even just telling yourself you are going to be positive can make the difference.

Surround Yourself With Positive People

If you surround yourself with negative people, you will slowly find yourself falling into their trap and becoming negative yourself. This is why it is important you identify the people who are negative and surround yourself with positive people. The more positive people are around you, the more likely you are going to be positive back to them. Not only will this have you feeling so much better, but you will smile more and have a good feeling about yourself.

There are so many little changes you can make to your day to day life to make this and every New Year more positive. Sometimes it’s just the case of actively thinking about being more positive that makes the difference. What techniques do you have to be more positive? Have you tried any of the above? Let me know, I would love to hear from you.