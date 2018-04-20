How to Make Acai Bowls Amazing

Bowls? Turns out everyone is eating a bowl filled with goodness for every meal—breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And we’re not talking about bowls that look like the bowls of a decade ago—filled with cereal or soup. We’re talking about bowls packed with a rainbow of ingredients and a full spectrum of health benefits. And one of the most popular bowls types are those that start with an ingredient you may not have heard of—acai.

Acai is a berry, native to Brazil, that has been a boon to researchers digging up things that are good for you to eat. The berry helps to minimize inflammation and help recover from muscle damage that happens after exercise. And while acai berries themselves don’t last very long fresh, they can be pureed or powdered, making them a wonderful smoothie-like base to bowls.

Some people make acai bowls for breakfast to jump start their day. You can also eat them miday for a snack and there is nothing stopping you from even eating acai bowls for dinner!

Here are some ideas to help you use this powerhouse as a bowl base.

Source: zerocater.com

Now that you know the basics on how to make acia bowls, here some top recipes to try.

Acai Bowl Recipes

Sunrise Acai Bowl

According to Layers of Happiness, this is the best acai bowl. It is loaded with layers of smoothie, granola, fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries and more. What’s not to love?

Get the recipe for the California inspired Acai Sunrise Bowl

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

Love peanut butter? Then you must try the Peanut Butter Acai Bowl! It makes the perfect creamy, healthy, and peanut buttery breakfast! The recipe makes one thick smoothie bowl, best topped with fresh fruit, granola, and peanut butter.

Get the recipe for the peanut inspired Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

Tropical Acai Bowl

Since acai grows in the Amazon, it seemed natural to blend acai with tropical fruits. These smoothie bowls are simply and naturally sweetened with frozen banana, mango and pineapple. If you’ve been looking for a fun way to eat more fruit, this is it.

Get the recipe for the tropical vacation in a bowl inspired Tropical Acai Bowl

Here are some ingredients for your amazing acai bowls: