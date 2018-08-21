Maintaining a healthy scalp is easy once you know the one ingredient that will benefit you the most. Taking care of your hair and scalp is much more than about what types of shampoos or conditioners someone uses. How much water an individual drinks also plays a significant role in how oily their scalp is as well.

Having an oily scalp could be a big concern for those who have just undergone a transplant. Therefore, answering the question about whether or not an oily scalp would affect you post-transplant could quickly become a priority

The Benefits of Water for a Healthy Scalp

A person’s body receives many benefits from drinking water. In addition to how it helps the condition of the body, water also improves an individual’s skin and scalp condition. Water is considered the most essential way to hydrate the skin and scalp, as well as ensuring the skin cells function effectively.

If an individual isn’t consuming enough water, their skin becomes flaky because skin cells begin drying up. Once this starts happening, itching and irritation is the result and can lead to skin damage and dandruff.

If the scalp receives enough moisture when someone is drinking water regularly, the damage will not occur, and hair will not become affected. However, if the scalp becomes weakened, the hair will suffer because it’s growing from cuticles that have become permanently damaged. Those who have an itchy scalp and scratch continuously are causing more damage and weakening their scalp.

How to Maintain a Healthy Scalp

If the scalp is oily or dry, the solution is simple. Begin by drinking between two liters and one gallon of water daily. The next step is using a moisturizing shampoo specially formulated to eliminate oily and dry scalps. These steps will not only help solve the problem but also prevent it from occurring again.

For those who have busy schedules, drinking water throughout the day could become a challenge. Some can achieve this goal by carrying a stainless steel water bottle around with them everywhere from which they can easily sip. Some individuals find plain water unpalatable and, if this is the case, it’s recommended to add pieces of lemon, cucumber, or other fruits for added nutritional benefits. The benefits of lemon water are numerous.

Water Benefits Your Whole Body Including a Healthy Scalp

Everyone’s body is comprised of 60% water. Therefore, to keep bodies fit, water plays a critical role. Water helps with absorption, circulation, digestion, nutrient transportation, and saliva production. The body’s temperature is also maintained using water.

When water is consumed, it helps keep the body functioning as it should. The muscles and tissues throughout the body are 75% water, while the brain is 90% water. Dehydration causes migraines and headaches because the brain stops working. Water should be kept close as a means of replenishing fluids upon demand.

Sweat helps the body lower its temperature, but a lot of water content must be replaced during this process. Excessive sweating requires an individual to drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration. While water is the best way to remain hydrated, anything will work when trying to replace fluids during excessive sweating.

How Water is Beneficial for the Skin

Having an oily scalp typically can be resolved with a healthy dose of water and the same is true for your skin. Because skin is comprised of cells, they require water for proper functioning. When these cells receive enough water, they’ll be able to maintain optimum moisture. The result is fewer issues with oily skin and scalp.

A cold water rinse will also leave the hair shiny and glossy. The water’s cooler temperature causes the hair cuticles to constrict. When doing so, the strands become more reflective because they’re smoother. The cold water rinse helps prevent dirt from accumulating on the scalp and strengthens the hair. When too much dirt accumulates on the scalp, this also causes it to become oily. Keep a healthy scalp and your hair will be as well.

