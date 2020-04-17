How to Lose Weight without the Gym

You may be looking to lose weight without the gym because it is a goal of most people to maintain an optimum weight and have a normal BMI. But if you can’t get to the gym on a regular basis, can you still lose weight? The thing is, going to the gym does not mean that you will 100% reduce your weight so yes, you can do it.

So stay at home and do the following steps to lose weight without the gym and you will be amazed with the results.

Step 1 – Revamp Your Diet and What You Are Eating

Losing weight requires you to burn more calories than you consume. A pound of fat is equal to 3,500 calories. Therefore, losing one to two pounds per week is a safe and effective approach to weight loss. So your first step is to reduce your calories by 500 a day.

So how do you reduce 500 calories a day? First of all start with eliminating high fat foods such as potato chips, cookies, candy – anything with sugar and fat and that has very little nutrition in it. (I know that sucks!) And you want to replace those foods and your snacks with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. It’s ok to indulge every once in while but don’t let it become a habit.

Eat Plenty of Fruits and Vegetables

To be specific, eat organic fruits and vegetables in large amounts so that you keep your stomach full. Fruits and vegetables that are organically grown contain all natural nutrients. Eating these foods will make your stomach feel full always thereby reducing your appetite and controlling any kind of cravings that you might have. Check out the 5 foods you can eat and not gain weight!

To make your stomach further feel full, drink water before every meal so that you reduce the stomach volume before you start eating. Such practices will make you eat small amounts of food thereby preventing your body from getting excess nutrients.

Cut Some Fat

This is where many people go wrong. Fats from animal and plant materials are not that harmful as compared to the fats that are from processed foods. Make sure that you only eat natural fats like the ones from nuts, meat and some kinds of fruits. Stop eating the fat from ice cream or refined sugar foods.

Tip #1 Other ways to cut down calories are to swap some of the high-calorie foods or ingredients you eat every day for some lower-calorie option and choose foods high in protein and fiber that will keep you full for longer so you don’t have all these cravings.

Another way of how to lose weight without gym is by reducing alcoholic drinks intake. These drinks contain a high number of calories. If you are drinking, stick to things like vodka and soda and stay away from the sugary mixes and beer. There are also great benefits to hydration and you should be drinking a lot of water as well especially as mentioned, before meals. Switch it up with other drinks such as lemon water for benefits. Try this amazing mango Turmeric Smoothie!

Tip #2 Eat Meal Replacement Shakes

Whether you are going to the gym or not, the aim is to ensure that your body takes optimum proteins, carbohydrates and vitamins as well as fats and oils. Meal replacement snacks are known to contain optimum amounts of these nutrients that will not only provide an optimum nutritional supply to the body but it will also reduce the accumulation of fats and oils.

Most shakes (be sure to check the labels) have calorie content of 200 calories per serving which makes them to be healthy and safe to the users. As if that is not enough, meal replacement snacks are also made from natural sources which are safe and among the best ways of losing weight without going to the gym.



Step 2 – Do Cardio Exercises

The goal of these exercises is to make you break a sweat so that your body tissues and organs become active enough. Cardio will help you burn calories and the fat and will help you lose weight without the gym.

You should be doing at least 60 to 90 minutes of moderate cardio exercises 3 to 5 days per week. you can do this on a treadmill or elliptical or stationary bike if you have those at home otherwise check out some of these home exercises that you can do to get that heart pumping.

Tip #3 – Alternate between cardio and strength-training it’s best to have a day of rest to let your muscles recover.

Step 3 – Do Strength Training

The next thing is to alternate your cardio training with strength training. You should aim to do about 20 minutes of strength training two or three times a week.The benefits of strength training is that it leads to muscle building and the more muscle you have than the more calories you will burn even when you’re not exercising.



At home you should have some dumbbells, kettle bells and resistance bands. You can use things around the house that weigh something like books or water bottles if you don’t have them. Another way is to do body weight exercises. These exercises include lunges, push-ups, bicep curls, sit-ups and the like.

Tip #4 Avoid snacking without a plan, Have healthy snacks ready to grab and resist the urge to mindlessly eat that bag of chips while watching TV. A surefire way to sabotage your weight loss.

Step 4 – Sleep Well and Get Plenty of Rest

Course we know that sleeping is good for you but it’s actually great for you if your trying to lose weight. Studies have shown that lack of sleep will affect your hormones and make you even hungrier. So if you want to reduce your cravings aim for at least seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

Tip # 5 Eat foods that help you fall asleep earlier in the night such as cherries, jasmine rice, and bananas!

The Key to Success

This is the one thing that will make the above steps become effective so that you start seeing real results and that is to be consistent.

You got to the weight you did because you were consistently eating more than you should it didn’t just happen in one day. So if you stay consistent in your plan to lose the weight then it will also happen over time as well.

You will lose weight only if you consistently eat healthier and reduce your calories.

You will get a healthy firmer body if you consistently exercise!

Unfortunately, it is more difficult for women to shed the pounds than men, because women’s bodies are simply more efficient at storing fat. That is why if you are struggling, you may want to try a proven weight loss system that is specifically designed for women.

