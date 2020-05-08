How to Lose Weight – The Secret You Are Missing

Do you ever feel like there is a weight loss secret you are missing? When you think about how to lose weight do you usually think about physical exercise and eating right? That’s what we tend to think of when we think about how to lose weight- and these are all activities, things we do.

Actions and what to do are essential. Doing the right things will give you progress on the scale and in the mirror. Of course, you’ll have to do the right things for an extended period of time, not just one time. You need to do them until you’ve reached your weight loss goal. And, if you wish to keep the weight off permanently, you’ll have to do the adequate things permanently.

That’s the point where weight loss efforts tend to fail. Many women over 40 put a lot of time and energy in doing the appropriate things, make sacrifices- but can’t keep that up long enough.

Did you ever begin a weight loss program, but couldn’t carry through with it? Couldn’t you accomplish your weight loss goals? It’s commonly called “falling off the wagon” and is very frustrating- frequently women over 40 stop their weight loss plan at this point and look for another plan, thinking a different plan would be better and answer their question “how to lose weight?”.

With the next plan the circle repeats: Not being able to follow through, becoming disappointed and ending the plan. The consequence of all of this is getting on and off plans and still not knowing how to lose weight.

So, what is the missing part, this weight loss secret that makes some successful and numerous others are evidently missing? What do many do not know when they ask themselves “how to lose weight?”

There is an extremely crucial factor in knowing how to lose weight, and that’s your motivation. If you want to do the right things long-term, you need to look into your motivation. Your motivation needs to be there long-term.

Your motivation is taken for granted by traditional weight loss programs just telling you what to eat and how to work out. Judging from what I learn from my readers, all women over 40, this is obviously not effective.

3 Keys to Weight Loss

First of all, you need to have a substantial enough “why” to be capable to follow through. Your personal “why do I want to lose weight” is specific to you, and you need to spend enough time to become clear on that. You might find easy surface answers, like “I want to be more attractive” or “I want to be healthier”. Get deeper. Why do you want to be healthier? Why do you want to be more attractive? What would change if you were more attractive? Or, what would you get if you were more attractive? These are essential questions to ask if you want to know how to lose weight because answering them will help you following through.

Next, your reasons to lose weight and your “why”might change from time to time. It’s not sufficient to just repeat your individual reasons to lose weight. What are your personal reasons to lose weight right now? These reasons will change over time and you need to be aware of what is right

Last, continuously renew and freshen your motivation. Do it on a day-to-day basis.

I encourage you to renew your own top 10 reasons to lose weight every morning to keep your weight loss going. You will observe it is helpful if you keep these reasons on top of your mind throughout the day. It will help you to do the right things, assist you in challenging situations, and gets you to exercise and eating right. That’s the starting point to answer the question “how to lose weight?”

