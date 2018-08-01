Losing weight is not a big deal when you have decided to adhere to the fitness protocols that will make you shed off the extra pounds that you have. No matter how many pounds you want to lose or overweight you are, you can end up losing weight if you change some habits. It requires some exercising, reducing your meal intake and reducing the degree of your sedentary lifestyle. 3 months is a long time that can really result in significant weight loss and gains in maximum body flexibility.

You should start your weight loss journey by reducing your daily caloric intake by 500 – 1,000 calories. Generally, it is not recommended that you consume less than 1,000 – 1,200 calories per day, depending on your body type and gender. Always speak to your doctor before drastically changing your diet plan, so that they can advise you on the minimum number of calories you should be consuming.

Below are some of the easiest tips on how to lose weight in 3 months.

Drink Water before Eating Any Meal

One of the things that overweight people have is increased appetite on everything they come across. Before eating, make your stomach space small so that you eat a small amount and get satisfied. You can reduce your stomach size by drinking several ounces of water. With time, your body will not be getting excess nutrients hence it will utilize all the excess body fats. You will see yourself reducing weight which in turn will make you physical fit.

If you get tired of plain water, there are also benefits found with lemon water and apple cider vinegar for weight loss.

Meal Replacement Shakes

Perhaps you have tried to control your eating habits, but it seems like your body wants more and more. Don’t allow your food desire to control your daily food intake. Meal replacement shakes are designed to offer optimum nutritional levels.

Your body will be getting optimum nutrients that will make it grow without accumulating excess fats or sugars. To add on to that, these shakes are from natural sources, therefore, your body will be receiving fresh organic nutrients. Less than 200 calories per serving, optimum proteins, and healthy fats. This is one of the best ways on how to lose weight in 3 months.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise helps in burning excess calories from the body tissues. When you practice high-intensity exercises, your body will be needing extra energy to carry out its metabolic functions which is why it will turn to all fat stores and start breaking them down to release energy.

You can run, walk, do squats or lift weights so that you burn excess calories and fats. Just keep active. This is among the ways on how to lose weight in 3 months. Don’t get comfortable with the exercises because the more challenging the exercises are to you, the more impact they will have on your body.

Avoid Processed Foods

If you are a fan of ice cream, burgers or any kind of processed food, try to eliminate them as much as possible in the 3 months of weight loss. Sodium, added sugars and/or fat may be added during processing. Reading the food labels when you are at the grocery store will help you make better choices.

It is better to select foods which are closest to their natural form so you get the benefit of healthy nutrients — like vitamins, minerals, and fiber — which are present in those foods and which give you the natural benefit.

As you can see, losing weight in 3 months is possible if you adhere to a low-calorie, highly nutritious eating plan combined with increased physical activity brings about weight loss. The three months allows you to safely lose 24 pounds, and maybe as much as 30 pounds. Just be aware that you may lose more than 2 pounds per week in the first couple of weeks, because diet and exercise lifestyle habits cause you to drop extra water weight in the first few weeks.