Can someone learn how to lose 10 pounds in 7 days? Yes, they can in the short term. However, it depends on your BMI, your diet and your body. The higher the value of your BMI, the more realistic it gets. So if you are aiming to look a little less pudgy during your photo shoot or vacation, your dreams are valid. Keep in mind thought that this is not a long-term fix.

Following these ideas for 7 days can help you lose up to 10 pounds. This may sound drastic, but it can be done but keep in mind that not everybody that tries this will lose 10 lbs. If you are 120 lbs with 3% body fat you don’t have much more to go with regards to weight loss.

However, if you are overweight due to poor eating habits you’ll find that you can cut out fat quickly just by implementing a few simple changes.

Here are some pointers on how to lose 10 pounds in 7 days.

Implement a Calorie Deficit Diet

One pound of fat is approximately 3,500 calories. Thus, ten pounds is 35,000 calories. If you divide that by the number of days, you will need to burn 5,000 calories each day in addition to the ones you consume. However, it is not possible to burn this much pure body fat.

It is therefore apparent that you have to reduce the number of calories in your diet. Scientists recommend taking in not less than 1200 calories every single day. Start by finding meals for breakfast, lunch, or supper, which will give you a calorie count of about 1100-1400 calories.

Remember that most adults burn about 2000 calories during their normal activities. You have to make up for the rest by increasing your physical activity.

Exercises for How to Lose 10 Pounds in 7 Days

Regular aerobic training may not help you shed the pounds superfast. You will need to implement effective exercise techniques such as High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and resistance training.

In HIIT, you push your body to its limits during short intervals of intense activity such as sprinting. The springs can last for 30 seconds followed by about 40 seconds of rest.

Resistance training can involve weight lifting typically done in a gym. This exercise helps you to lose water weight and allows the body to use its glycogen or carb reserves.

Intermittent Fasting for Fast Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting is a controversial technique. However, it is unlikely to cause long-term health issues since you practice for seven days. Using this technique, you will condense your calorie intake to a short window. For instance, you can fast for 16, 24, or 48 hours with a 2-4 hours feeding window. It has numerous benefits as well.

Become Active

Stay active throughout the day by increasing your physical activity and finding ways to exercise. You can try biking to work, going on long walks, doing house chores, or taking the stairs instead of the lift. You will add to the lost calories by being active and proactive. Keep moving!

Choose what you eat carefully

First thing in the morning, start with a glass of lemon water and wait 30 minutes before eating anything. This will help to detox your body and boost your metabolism. For breakfast, have something light such a fruits and nuts. Eggs are also a great option and filling.

At lunchtime, make sure your meal is protein dominant. You need the protein so your body uses it as energy and won’t store it as fat. Avoid the starches and carbs and go for meat and vegetables. If you need a snack during the day, try a low carb option snack and be sure to stay away from sugar.

Keep dinner much the same, eggs, salad and some fish or chicken. Make sure to eat dinner 2-4 hours before bedtime.

During your one week of rapid weight loss, count the calories you eat using a counting tool. In addition, eat more vegetables, and lean proteins such as fish.

Can you lose 10 pounds in one week? This system is only for 7 days, don’t give in to temptation and you will see results.

