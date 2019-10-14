How to Know if a Guy Likes You: 15 Signs

1 He Smiles a Lot

So how to know when a guy likes you? These 15 signs are a surefire way. If he is doing this, he likes you! When you’re around him, he can’t help but smile. When we like someone, we are happy just to be around them, you feel the same way right? If a guy is really into you, he will smile a lot and it will be evident in his whole face up to the corner crinkles of his eyes. You can tell if he is forcing a smile because it does not light up his face. If he is grinning from ear to ear when he see’s you, you are on the right track.