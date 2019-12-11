How to Improve Your Self Esteem: 3 Easy Things you can do Today

We all have times of low confidence and we all want to know easy ways to improve your self esteem. Lack of self esteem can be a little niggle about everyday situations or more significant issues that can affect different areas of your lifestyle.

Confidence is also something that can be challenging to obtain and depends on a range of circumstances and overall outlook. No matter how many people tell that it’s easy to just think yourself confident, in reality, it requires some other lifestyle changes to pull it all together.

Building self esteem and confidence doesn’t just happen overnight but taking small steps to achieve it will help you tackle everyday challenges, and feel happier and calmer whatever life throws at you.

Take a look at some ways to help bring you more confidence in daily life and see how they could work for you long term.

Give yourself more credit

Most people don’t give themselves the credit they deserve. In many cases, that’s because you don’t even realize you need to. We often look at all the negative aspects of life and focus on pain points rather than recognizing the positive elements you’ve contributed to.

It could be something simple such as solving a problem at work or more involved such as caring for another person. Taking the time to pat yourself on the back for your achievements and good deeds can help to realize your own potential.

Right now, take 5 minutes and think of something you accomplished recently or a compliment you received. Feel good about it, I mean really feel it. Do this at least once a day and you will be surprised how much it will boost your self esteem in no time.

Make changes at home

Your home is a place that should help you relax and feel good about yourself. It’s surprising how a space can make you feel, and something as simple as the layout can hinder your positive mood. This is also more prevalent if your home lacks suitable ease of use if you have accessibility requirements.

Thinking about ways to improve the layout, and perhaps installing equipment such as a lift from terrylifts.co.uk to support you could be a good option especially if you struggle with mobility issues. Anything that makes your lifestyle easier will instantly give you more confidence.

Read More: How to Transform Your Home Into a Wellness Retreat

Eat well and drink water

It can never be said too much that diet and water intake will affect lots of different areas of your life. Both physical and mental health will suffer if you don’t get the right nutrients into your body, and low water consumption can lead to fatigue, low mood and poor sleep. Each of the elements makes up a snippet of how confident you feel about yourself.

These contributing factors can play a big part in how you view your body and your outlook on the day ahead. For example, we know what a lack of sleep does to us – makes us irritable and grouchy. Yet, we still go to bed late. Just changing small things in your lifestyle, such as getting to bed earlier, eating well and drinking plenty of water will see you reap the rewards in the long run.

These are just a few of the simple lifestyle changes you can make to help boost your confidence and improve your self esteem levels. It’s essential to start small when trying new things, as breaking old habits can be challenging. But once you start feeling the benefits; you’ll see how far you’ve come.

Ted Talk – 3 Ways to Boost Your Confidence

Looking for more? Amy Adkins has a great Ted Talk on the subject that we recommend. When faced with a big challenge where potential failure seems to lurk at every corner, you’ve probably heard the advice, “Be more confident!” But where does confidence come from, and how can you get more of it? Here are three easy tips to boost your confidence.



