How to Improve Your Fertility Window and Increase Your Odds

So what is a fertility window and why is it important for getting pregnant? The ‘fertility window’ is the day an egg is released from the ovary (ovulation) and the five days beforehand. Having intercourse during this time gives you the best chance of getting pregnant. The window also depends on the length of the menstrual cycle, which varies among women.

In addition, a woman’s egg quality reduces as they get older which will also effect the fertility window. pregnancies over the age of 35 are typically referred to as geriatric pregnancies. But with more and more women waiting until later in life to have a baby, what exactly can you do to improve your egg quality and increase your chances of becoming pregnant in your 30s or 40s?

If you need medical assistance to become pregnant due to medical conditions such as endometriosis or decreased egg quality, your clinic, such as dereklok.com.au, can advise you on what is best to do to become pregnant.

Experts agree that any changes you make to your lifestyle or diet need to be done 3-4 months before you plan to become pregnant naturally or via other sources such as IVF. So here are some things you can do to improve your fertility window so your body is ready and increase your chances of getting pregnant.

1. Try a Special Fertility Diet

A high fat, low carb diet is often recommended by fertility experts as this helps reduce inflammation and balance your reproductive hormones. Inflammation can cause tissue damage and impairment, affecting egg quality and production, and unbalanced hormones can cause eggs to mature at a lower rate and quality.

2. Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine

Studies show that excessive alcohol and caffeine intake can seriously impair your reproductive system and affect your fertility as you get older. You should avoid these when you get pregnant, so it makes sense that you should cut out or limit your intake when trying to get pregnant too.

3. Be Sure to Get Enough Sleep

When you sleep, your body repairs itself, regenerates cells, releases essential hormones, and refills your energy levels. If you aren’t getting enough sleep or enough good quality sleep, then your whole body, including your reproductive system, can be affected. Our bodies produce melatonin when we sleep, which is important for our body clock and egg quality.

Read More >>> How to Recover After a Night of Broken Sleep

4. Stop Smoking

Smoking can cause a lot of issues for your body and a baby, so if you plan to get pregnant, now is the ideal time to think about quitting. Not only can it cause many undesirable health conditions that can be fatal, but it can also reduce egg quality and negatively affect your fertility. So cutting down or stopping completely can help you increase your chances of improving your fertility after 40.

Read More >>> The Secret to Changing a Bad Habit

5. Find Ways to Manage Your Stress

Stress management is easier said than done, but low-stress levels are linked to greater health. Stress is known to produce various imbalances and problems throughout the body, including concerns with fertility and egg quality. When we are stressed, our bodies create more cortisol and prolactin, reducing ovulation and interfering with egg formation.

Read Next >>> The Effects of Stress on Breastfeeding

6. Take the Right Supplements

If you aren’t already boosting your intake of essential vitamins and minerals, start now. Supplements can be a great way of giving our bodies what they need if you can’t do so through your diet. The following supplements are recommended for women trying to become pregnant;

Omega-3

Co-enzyme Q10

Vitamin A

Vitamin E

Zinc

Folate

The earlier you start paying attention to your health and ways you can improve your fertility window, the better the chance of producing good quality eggs to enable you to conceive.

Read Next >>> Can PCOS Cause Infertility Issues for Women?