How to Have Fun Living a Healthy Lifestyle

You know that you can have fun living a healthy lifestyle right? Having a healthy lifestyle isn’t just about eating more vegetables and drinking more water, a healthy lifestyle encompasses everything going on in your life, from relationships to friendships, to your spending habits and how you spend your free time.

If you want to “get healthier” in whatever way that means for you, it also doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop, all it means is that a few changes need to be made. Check out this list to see if these tips will work for you and still have fun living a healthy lifestyle.

Going Out With Friends – Go For a Hike

You want to spend time with your friends, of course, you do. Friends are so important, and it’s really good to have people to talk about your problems with as well as have a laugh with and learn from. However, instead of going to the pub and drinking and smoking while catching up all afternoon, why not go and do an activity together, such as a hike? It might be tough, and it might take a while, but that’s all the more time for you to talk and have a laugh, too, and at the end of it, you’ll feel like you’ve achieved something also.

Bad Habits – Switch For Not-so-bad Habits

Make small changes; no one’s asking you to have a personality transplant. So, for example, if you drink a lot, then cut down and perhaps swap to drinking vodka lime and soda instead of heavily sugary and calorific drinks. The same applies if you smoke, cut down how much you smoke for a start or even switch to vaping; https://www.vapeempire.com.au/dry-herb-vaporizers/portable-vaporizer as this doesn’t smell bad and it might soon get you off the smokes altogether.

Shopping – Go For The Sales

If you’re a bit of a shopaholic and love to buy new things but end up spending too much then why not set yourself a little rule which means you’re only allowed to shop and buy something if it’s in the sale. If you don’t like going to the shops while the sales are on because they’re so busy then limit your shopping to online shopping as it’s far easier to see what’s in the sale then and you can get some great bargains.

You will spend less money, feel less stressed, and also free up some time for yourself in life where you can be getting on with other things, or even just relaxing. The best place to start your hunt for deals is of course the Amazon Outlet:

Holidays – Choose A Relaxing Retreat

If your holiday involved lying by the pool all day getting a tan and then spending the rest of the time eating and drinking, then that’s great, but does it leave you feeling very good? Overindulging means you probably get home and want to lose weight you’ve put on over the break, going out and boozing each night means you’ll likely come back tired and not refreshed or relaxed and tanning all day isn’t good for your skin.

However, you could still go on holiday but go somewhere different and go for a relaxing retreat. This will help your mind and body, and you’ll come back feeling fantastic and refreshed and still have fun living a healthy lifestyle.

Ted Talks about Having Fun And Living a Healthy Lifestyle

If you need more reasons to incorporate more fun into your healthy lifestyle, check out these Ted Talks about why you should take more time to play.

Play is More Than Just Fun – Stuart Brown

A pioneer in research on play, Dr. Stuart Brown says humor, games, roughhousing, flirtation and fantasy are more than just fun. Plenty of play in childhood makes for happy, smart adults — and keeping it up can make us smarter at any age.

5 Dangerous Things You Should Let Your Kids Do – Gever Tully

At TED U, Gever Tulley, founder of the Tinkering School, spells out 5 dangerous things you should let your kids do — and why a little danger is good for both kids and grownups.