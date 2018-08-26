So… you want to get your ex boyfriend back? Its easy once you learn how to get your ex back with a text.

You can win your ex boyfriend back by simply using your cell phone and tapping a bunch of buttons.

Sound absurd? Well, it isn’t… thousands of women around the world have learned how to effectively “Text Their Exes Back”… even if they initially thought that it was impossible to ever rekindle any sort of romance with their ex boyfriend.

And today, I’m about to give you some tips on how you can force your boyfriend to come running back to you (and no, he’ll definitely have absolutely no choice in the matter).

Ready? Lets find out how to get your ex back with a text. This is what you need to do first.

This is the first text you can send to get started (but don’t send these text messages yet. At the end of the article, I’ll tell you exactly when to send these texts, because when you send these messages is just as important as what you send).

Get Your Ex Back With a Text #1 – The “I’m Ok” Text Message:

— “Hey _____, I just want to let you know that I’m 100% cool with the breakup and I thought that it was a good idea. Hope we can still be friends. Talk soon.” —

This text message is great because it conveys all the right messages. For one, you’re letting him know that you were 100% okay with the breakup (you need to make him think this right now). By saying this, you’re pretty much saying to him that you don’t really need him… and this will subconsciously drive him insane. By posing as “just a friend” right now, you start planting my patented ‘Seduction Seeds’ that will eventually cause him to start thinking about you in a sexual way again… and win him back for good. More on this in a bit.

Get Your Ex Back With a Text #2 – The “No Communication” Text.

— “You’re right. It’s best that we don’t talk right now, but I would like to be friends eventually.” —

This one is a little advanced and you need to know exactly when to send this text… but again, you’re communicating to him that you don’t really need to talk to him. In essence, you’re saying that you don’t really need him to play any role in your life anymore. By doing this, you’ll send the messsage that you do want to “move on”… and you’ll begin tricking him into thinking that he actually lost you!

Get Your Ex Back With a Text #3 – The “Jealousy” Text.

— “I think it was a great idea that we decided to start dating other people. I do just want to be friends right now!” —

By saying this, you’re telling him that you’re actually dating other people right now… which will in turn make him jealous. This is a good thing. By saying this, you’re sub-communicating to him that you’re actually wanted by other guys. Remember, men are attracted to women that are wanted by other guys, so by saying that you’re dating around already, you’re pretty much saying that “it’s your loss, mister!”

Remember, you can’t just simply send these texts to him and expect good results… you need to have a plan of attack, and send these messages right when he’s most likely to take them seriously… only then will he begin to feel attraction for you and induce a “fear of loss” within him.

In the free presentation below, I'll show you exactly what you can do to make your ex boyfriend want you again. No matter what your situation is — or how badly you've messed up since the two of you broke up — I'll be able to give you a number of useful tips that you can apply immediately.

He’ll never ignore your text messages again… and he will begin to feel a deep, tingling sensation every single time he gets a message from you… as if he had gotten the sweetest Christmas present ever!

Don’t believe me? Then you clearly haven’t tried out this message:

Good luck, and let me know how it goes!

Jo