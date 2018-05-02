Stretch marks are something that many women deal with. Pregnancy, puberty, and rapid weight gain can all cause stretch marks. Unlike popular misconception, everyone can have stretch marks whether or not you have had children or lost weight.

Stretch marks are long, narrow streaks or stripes that occur when the skin is stretched too quickly.You can have stretch marks just about anywhere, but they’re most common on your stomach, breasts, upper arms, thighs, and buttocks.

Strech marks initially develop as wrinkly, raised streaks that can be red, purple, pink, reddish-brown or dark brown, depending on your natural skin color. These initial streaks eventually fade and flatten and tend to change to a silvery color over time. Stretch marks may gradually become less noticeable, but this can often take years.

If you are looking for ways on how to get rid of stretch marks naturally on the body, you can fade them and almost make them invisible by trying the methods below. In addition, these products will leave your skin ultra soft, smooth and beautiful!

Best Products to Get Rid of Stretch Marks

Aloe Vera Gel

It is important to keep your skin well hydrated and moisturized especially the areas with stretch marks. However, doing this may not be as easy, but with the use of Aloe Vera gel, you should be able to see some improvements. The aloe gel has healing and soothing properties which is why it is so great in how to get rid of stretch marks naturally.

All you need to get is the fresh aloe plant and peel so as to access the gel. You can apply it directly on the skin or blend the gel and use the liquid especially if you don’t have a daily fresh supply of the gel. A less messy and easier way is to buy it.

Get the best rated Aloe Vera Gel on Amazon:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter is great for moisturizing the skin, and over time it allows the stretch marks to fade away. The only problem is finding pure cocoa butter since the versions in the market are mixed with other ingredients. The best way to know that the cocoa butter you have is pure is to smell it; the smell shouldn’t be too pleasant. If it smells like caramel or chocolate, chances are that it’s not pure.

Get the best rated Cocoa Butter on Amazon:

Vitamin E Oil

You know about the awesome qualities of vitamin E oil that promote healthy and radiant skin. However, you may not have known that it can help in how to get rid of stretch marks naturally after continuous use. You can apply the oil directly on to the affected area or add the oil into your lotion, and your whole body will thank you for it since you will be glowing, and of course, the stretch marks will reduce considerably.

Get the best rated Vitamin E Oil on Amazon:

Sugar Scrub

This is a way that has been known in how to get rid of stretch marks naturally on any part of your body. You can mix some sugar with almond oil or coconut oil and some drops of lemon juice. You can rub this mixture on your stretch marks a few times a week till you start seeing results. You can also purchase lots of different types of sugar scrubs. You can use this then apply some cocoa butter, and you can be sure that you will realize results much faster.

Get the best rated Sugar Scrub on Amazon:

Using these remedies will gradually help in how to get rid of stretch marks naturally and even make them disappear completely. However, you will need to be consistent in what you are doing otherwise it won’t work. You also need to boost the collagen levels of your skin by drinking plenty of water and eating plenty of leafy greens that are known to improve the skin and the well-being of the body in general.