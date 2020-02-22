How to Get Glowing Skin: 6 Simple Tips

The largest organ in the body is your skin so you want to know how to get glowing skin. The largest organ is not your brain or your heart, contrary to popular belief. The skin is also the most vulnerable of the organs, as it’s the one that gets affected by the outside world before any other. Caring for your skin? It’s not always hard, but if you don’t know what to do it’s so much more complicated.

The good news is that there are plenty of things that you could be doing to take care of the skin that you’re in and the better care you take, the longer it will be firm and supple. You want healthy looking skin all year around, and with these tips, you can achieve exactly that!

Stop Smoking!

Start with giving up smoking. We’ve all seen the posters and read the information about how smoking affects our lungs. Do you have any idea of how it can be hard on your skin, too? Your craving for cigarettes is narrowing the blood vessels on your skin and depleting your skin of much-needed oxygen. Why would you allow that? It’s time to get onto a program to quit – speak to your doctors and get the help you deserve.

Develop a Good Skin Care Routine

Get into a good routine for your skin every day is how to get glowing skin. You want to know your skin type first before you buy moisturizer for dry skin and other dry-skin products. You need to cleanse your skin, use toner and moisturize to keep your skin smooth and beautiful.

Eat Skin Healthy Foods

Your diet can greatly affect your skin and with the wrong foods, you’re not going to be able to embrace clear, hydrated and healthy skin. Lean into the fruits and vegetables you want and try to have a diet with balance.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

We spoke about moisturizer earlier, but the most important thing that your skin needs is sunscreen. Think about it: your skin is in the sunshine and the elements all day long, and the effect can be pretty harsh! You need to make sure that you have a good SPF in your moisturizer or wear sunscreen as well as your usual moisturizer.



*My favorite is the Neutrogena Daily Moisturizer. It is oil free, non-greasy and has a 15 SPF. This is my go to when I am out and about in the sun. Love it!

Choose Mild Cleansers

When you go shopping for face wash and soaps, choose the mildest possible options. Soap can irritate your skin, and you don’t want to check sixteen types of soap to see what reacts to yours. So, just go for the perfume-free options and you’re safe!





Drink Some Water and Then Drink Some More

Water is your best friend when you are trying to keep your skin looking healthy. You don’t need to overdo it and practically drown yourself, but you do need to keep up with your water intake so that your skin is moist enough and glows rather than looks dry and pale. The right amount of water will also flush out toxins, so if you suffer with bad acne or regular spots, then you can really use water to help to keep your skin as healthy as possible.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RSsteLhqpX4" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Love the skin you are in because it’s the only one you’re going to get and using these tips is how to get glowing skin! Look after it and you can stay looking young and dewy for a long time!