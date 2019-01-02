How to Fix a Relationship on the Rocks? There are some simple things you can do to get it back on track. It’s so easy to get caught up in the “honeymoon” period at the beginning of a relationship right? It just all feels so new and exciting. Then as time goes on, you become comfortable with one another. You don’t mind that he sees you in your sweat pants, or she sees you crying at a girly film.

You go beyond that stage into the comfort zone, and this is where you get to a fork in the road.

You can go one route where you stay together, accept the flaws, love the imperfections and just go with it. Or the comfort zone gets too uncomfortable and you just want out.

Sometimes we don’t reach this decision of staying or going until years into the relationship. You may even be married and have children. But we all get there at some point. Mostly this will be when perhaps your relationship is feeling a little rocky and unstable. So here are a few things you can consider to get your lives back on track and how to fix a relationship on the rocks.

Figure out what the issue is

First of all, you need to try and pinpoint what the issue may be. What is causing you to feel uncomfortable? What is irritating you about your partner? Knowing what the issues are can help you to make steps in the right direction to move forward. Take some time to consider these things, and really think about it. You might be able to highlight some talking points, which leads on to the next vital point.

Talk to one another

The next thing to think about would be the communication. Once you know the things that are causing you to feel like your relationship is heading south, you can start to talk openly about them with your partner. This can often be a scary thing to do.

After all, sometimes partners are not expecting to hear that the other person is unhappy. But, you may realize that they to have things they want to discuss. Once the line of communication is open, you can start to move forward.

Consider having an open mind

You may want to look at other ways to seek comfort, and this could mean having an open mind. Many people turn to psychics and faith to seek out the answers they are looking for, and when it comes to relationships this is no different. A psychic reading could help you to look out for different signs or meanings, or certainly help you to seek comfort that this could just be a phase you are going through. If you have tried everything else, why not?

Date nights

Sometimes the problems lie in not spending enough quality time together so a date night can work wonders for a relationship. This is like going back to your dating days. So you dress up, you go somewhere nice, and you talk and laugh.

Sometimes all it takes is for you to remember how you feel like a couple and not just individuals. If going out isn’t a problem then make an effort at home. Take it in turns to cooks and set the table. It can be the simplest of things but would help a relationship move forward.

Let’s hope this can help you to get your relationship on track.