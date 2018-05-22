Nowadays, people will take medication to almost anything they are feeling. This is particularly true to those individuals who are suffering from anxiety disorder since it comes with physical symptoms that can affect the quality of your life. This will encourage them to visit the doctor, and the doctor will prescribe them with medications.

However, you need to remember that these medications are not the best solution for anxiety. You can try to manage this condition without the intervention of chemicals but always consult your doctor first. Here are some ways on how to beat anxiety naturally.

Tips on How to Beat Anxiety Naturally

The methods that we will mention below are some of the most effective ways on how to beat anxiety naturally. There are some of them that will instantly work while others will gradually improve your level of anxiety overtime.

Chamomile

In case you have a moment of anxiety and fear, drinking chamomile will calm your nerves. The chamomile contains active compound that binds with our brain receptors. Chamomile contains an average of 1.2% apigenin.

Based on the study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania, individuals who are suffering from GAD (Generalized Anxiety Disorder) who received a regular dose of chamomile has significantly improved their condition in the past 8 weeks. This is one of the most effective methods on how to beat anxiety naturally.

Green Tea

Japanese Buddhists has the capacity to meditate for extensive hours. Perhaps one of the reasons behind this would be the amino acid that is packed inside the cup of a green tea. According to the research, the L-theanine has the power to keep your blood pressure and heart rate at the ideal rate. It can also reduce the level of anxiety.

A study that was published at the Journal of Functional Foods shows those individuals who are prone to anxiety feels calmer during the test after ingesting L-theanine compound. You will need to take at least 5 cups of green tea if you want to know how to beat anxiety naturally.

Valerian

Some people want to eliminate their anxiety without feeling sleepy. However, if you are looking for a sedative, then the Valerian would be an effective way on how to beat anxiety naturally. It is a great solution for people who are suffering from insomnia. Valerian can be taken as a tea, but it has that strange smell which is why most people will choose to use this in a tincture form. You should take this before you sleep at night and not when you are doing your daily grind.

Exercise

Exercise is probably the best way on how to beat anxiety naturally. It has that immediate effect, and it also come with a long-term solution for anxiety. Those who exercise on a regular basis will feel healthier, and they will have an improved self-esteem. One of the possible sources of your anxiety would be your health and illness that you can eliminate when you exercise regularly.

These are just some ways on how to beat anxiety naturally. By using these methods, you will gradually notice that your mood is improving that will allow you to enjoy a better quality of life.

Additional Tips on How to Beat Anxiety Naturally

Take Time for Yourself. Do yoga, listen to music, meditate, get a massage, or learn relaxation techniques. Stepping back from daily worries will help clear your head.

Eat well-balanced meals. Eat smaller meals throughout the day. Keep healthy, energy-boosting snacks on hand.

Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can heighten anxiety and set off panic attacks.

Get plenty of sleep. When stressed, your body needs to recharge with plenty of sleep and rest.

Take deep breaths. Inhale and exhale slowly. Practice mindfulness.

Count to 10 slowly. Repeat, and count to 20 if necessary. This will help shift your focus

Accept what is. Instead of aiming for perfection, which isn't possible, be proud of however close you get.

Don't Try to Control Everything. Put your stress in perspective: Is it really as bad as you think?

Laugh. Watch a funny movie, read the comics, reach out to the friend that makes you laugh.

Stay Positive. Make an effort to replace negative thoughts with positive ones.

Volunteer. Find a way to be active in your community, your workplace or your school. Help out and be part of the community.

Learn what triggers your anxiety. Is it work, family, school, or something else you can identify? Write in a journal when you're feeling stressed or anxious, and look for a pattern.

Is it work, family, school, or something else you can identify? Write in a journal when you’re feeling stressed or anxious, and look for a pattern. Talk to someone. Tell friends and family you’re feeling overwhelmed, and let them know how they can help you. Talk to a physician or therapist for professional help.