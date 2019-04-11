How I Improved My Zen in One Day

I improved my Zen and you can you too. This is something that most of us seriously need to learn how to do. It’s no secret that we’re living in a world with so much stress and hatred going on around is. We’re constantly bombarded with our own problems, with a nice side order of the world problems as well.

So we think it’s about time that as many of you as possible enter this zen state of mind that we speak of. A state of mind that allows you to be at peace with yourself, the world, and everyone around you. To do this though, the journey really does start with your own body and mind, and gaining control of that.

You might not realize it, but your body is a slave to its surroundings at the minute, and a lot of the time we’re so out of control of our thoughts and feelings. So, we’re going to try and help you turn all of that around, and show you how you can improve your body, to then enter yourself into a zen state of mind! Keep on reading to find out more.

My Zen Started with My State Of Mind

Your state of mind is something that’s definitely going to have to come first. Before you can do anything that’s going to improve your body, you need to have the right mindset to do it. The right state of mind is going to take months to reach, but the starting point is learning how to let things go.

We spend our lives so uptight, worrying about every single part of our lives that we possible can. But simply taking time to breath, and getting yourself into a ‘it is what it is’, state of mind, is the first step. Problems will melt away from your life, and you might just be able to think rationally to solve the ones that do need solutions.

You also have to be at peace with yourself, and learn to love the life you’re living. If you just can’t do that, modify your life to make it one that makes you eternally happy, however many sacrifices that you have to make.

My Zen Improved When My Self Care Did

Second, we think if you are going to enter a zen state of mind, you have to realize the importance of self care. Self-care means taking on a mindset that makes you – both in physical and mental health a priority. It means you make sure you are getting enough sleep taking care of yourself in many aspects of life. … Making a healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate rest your personal priorities. Meeting with friends and loved ones and enjoying your life, laughing more.

You can’t have a calm mind if you’re not fueling your body right, so think about healthy eating and the benefits of certain foods with mental health, and take daily walks to clear your mind and keep your body healthy!

My Zen Allowed Me True Relaxation

Once you’ve got your mind in the right place, you can start to think about truly relaxing, and becoming happy with your own company. There are so many natural products that you could try and use to achieve this, such as incense sticks that you can find in all different types of smells. Burning one of these side by side with some candles, and taking some time to truly relax with a book, or simply with your own thoughts, is what your body and mind has been missing out on.

It’s rare that we’re ever alone with happy thoughts, so maybe practicing something like meditation with tools as we have mentioned will benefit you. More than once a week you should do this, or the world really will get on top of you.

How I Breathed and Relaxed Into My Zen

You don’t need to fall into the stress mode of life. You can use breath to relax, rather than stress, your mind and body. Yoga helps you to relearn that natural state that your body and mind want to be in: relaxation.

Deep breathing is both calming and energizing. The energy you feel from a few minutes of careful breathe is not nervous or hyper, but that calm, steady energy we all need. Slow, steady, and quiet breathing gives a message to your nervous system: Be calm.

Whole books have been written on yoga breathing. Here is one 5-minute Breath Break. (Read through the instructions several times before you try the practice.)

Sit with your spine as straight as possible. Use a chair if necessary but don’t slump into it. Feet flat on the floor with knees directly over the center of your feet. Use a book or cushion under your feet if they do not rest comfortably on the floor. Hands are on the tops of your legs. Close your eyes gently and let them rest behind closed lids. Think about your ribs, at the front, back, and at the sides of your body. Your lungs are behind those ribs. Feel your lungs filling up, your ribs expanding out and up. Feel your lungs emptying, your ribs coming back down and in. Don’t push the breath. The first few times you do this, do it for 2 to 3 minutes, then do it for up to 5 to 10 minutes. At first, set aside a time at least once a day to do this. When you learn how good it makes you feel, you’ll want to do it at other times as well.





Just as one stressful situation goes into your next challenge, relaxing for a few minutes every day gradually carries over into the rest of your daily life and activities.

This helped me achieve my Zen and I can improve it on a daily basis. Follow these tips and get your Zen flowing too.