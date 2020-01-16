How Do You Heal Shin Splints?

Do you need to find a way to heal shin splints? If you are experiencing pain along the inner border of your shin, there is a very high chance that you could be suffering from shin splints. Shin splints is a condition that occurs when the connective tissue that joins muscles to the inner shin bone becomes inflamed and damaged.

Book a physiotherapy appointment as soon as possible

This condition can be very painful although the severity does differ from person to person. If you think you could be suffering from shin splints, you are advised to book a physiotherapy appointment as soon as possible so that pain can be alleviated, and ease of movement returned and you can heal shin splints faster.

Different causes of shin splints

There are many different causes of shin splints, yet most people tend to suffer from this condition as a result of prolonged or repetitive activities that have placed strained on the tenoperiosteum, including the likes of running, walking and jumping activities, which is why we often see this condition in footballers and runners, in particular, as well as other athletes.

There are other causes of shin splints, including wearing incorrect footwear, bio-mechanical abnormalities such as a high arch or flat feet, and calf muscle tightness.

Shin splints affect patients in a number of different ways

Shin splints affect patients in a number of different ways, with most experiencing pain along the inner border of their shin while other symptoms include limited movement, pain that increases following activities, pain while touching the affected area, warmth, redness, swelling and muscle tightness.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should book an appointment with one of the experienced physiotherapists in your area as soon as possible, as they will carry out a thorough examination and diagnostic tests so they can get to the root of the problem.

Reducing pain, putting together a treatment plan, and managing the condition the right way at home

Once they have diagnosed the issue, they will then put together an effective treatment plan to ensure the pain is alleviated and normal functionality returns. This can include a wide assortment of techniques, such as core stability exercises, ice or heat treatment, deep tissue massage, strength exercises, flexibility exercises, dry needling, joint mobilisation, balance exercises, the use of crutches, electrotherapy, arch support taping and more.

This all depends on your condition, and they will talk you through what you can expect from the recovery process, including a realistic timeline on how long it will take. Once the treatment has been concluded, the physiotherapist will then educate you regarding the steps you will need to take to manage the condition effectively, as self-care is a vital part of the healing process.

Other Ways to Heal Shin Splints

New shoes – This should be a given. Go to a running store and have someone fit you a pair of shoes (foot mapping, stride test, etc.) Cushion types matter. If you have medium height arches you most likely will do well with stability shoes. If you have high arches, then neutral shoes with lots of cushioning would be right for you.

Compression socks – I love these things. I recommend SKINS compression socks and I can't imagine being without them. They reduce the tightness and have other benefits as well.

"The Stick" – This is like a toothbrush for muscles. There are a few different versions you can buy. They are great for a deep tissue massage on your calves and work wonders for shin splints. Here is a bestseller roller stick and is under $15

Foam roller – Another marvelous tool for deep tissue massage. You can use both the stick and the foam roller, but either will do the trick. You should purchase a high density firm one, with amazing reviews and again under $15.

Calcium and Magnesium dietary supplements –Calcium is essential for building strong bones and magnesium is involved in the function of your nerves and muscles. Getting your daily dose of the two is very important.




