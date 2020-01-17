With the new year in full swing, you may be trying to think of some new hobbies that will bring you more zen to take up which can help to improve your mental health and increase your levels of calm.

There are many fad trends that come and go, but there are also several tried and tested popular choices which are proven to improve your outlook and help you to reach a more tranquil frame of mind. So, if you want to find out about some activities that can change your day for the better, then read on to uncover the best concepts that you can make the most of today!

Hobbies That Will Bring You More Zen: Try Out Meditation

Meditation is big in the spotlight recently, and with good reason – after just one session you can start to improve your patience and see things in a different light. Meditation has been around for a lot longer than you might think, as it originally came about in China as far back as the 4th century BC, so it’s as traditional as it gets.

There are many forms of the practice that you can choose between, and you can learn transcendental meditation, yoga and mindfulness just to name a few. Each practice offers its own unique benefits, some relating to the physical body and others relating to your mental state, so it’s up to you to choose which one best suits your needs. You can find a class to attend if you want to try meditating in a group, or search for a tutorial or audiobook online if you want to practice in the comfort of your own home.

Hobbies That Will Bring You More Zen: Painting & General Art

One of the calmest activities that you can do is art, particularly painting and crafts. It’s a rewarding experience to watch an empty page transform into a beautiful picture, or turn raw materials into something with a purpose, and the process of creating something can help you to learn patience too. Adult colouring book sales are skyrocketing, and there’s no reason for you not to get involved – sometimes sitting down with a set of felt pens and a colour-by-number book can transport you to a whole different place.

Going to an art class, whether this be still life painting or dress making, will give you the chance to be surrounded by interesting individuals in a positive environment, so it’s something you should definitely try.

Zen is Where Its At!

With any luck, the innovative peaceful hobbies detailed above will be the perfect choice to instill some calm and tranquility into your daily life. Modern life can easily become overwhelming, so it’s important that you take some time out to find some balance and focus to face each task with a smile. Whether you choose to try a yoga class or mindful meditation practice, an art class or an adult colouring book, you’re bound to relieve some stress and feel a whole lot lighter after just a short time.

Ultimate serenity is a lot closer than you think, so what are you waiting for?