Healthy Tea: Which Tea is the Healthiest?

If you’re seeking to improve your wellness with healthy tea, you’ll want to be drinking tea which offers the most health benefits. In many cultures, tea is an absolute staple when it comes to day to day diets. In fact, tea is the second most widely consumed beverage in the entire world, only falling second place to water. It can be served hot or iced, at any time, for any occasion.

So, it’s not all too surprising that we get through so much of the stuff! But when you drink something regularly, it can become easy to take it for granted. Believe it or not, tea really can come hand in hand with various health benefits.

So, let’s take a moment to appreciate some of the pros of different varieties of tea and figure out when you might want to opt for different blends!

Health Benefits of Black Tea

Let’s start out with one of the most commonly consumed teas – black tea. This is a go-to drink for many of us and has been the most popular tea in the Western world for decades now. Derived from the Camellia Sinensis plant, black tea has a bold flavour and extensive shelf life.

It is heavily oxidised and you are likely to find seemingly never ending varieties of blends on the store shelves. English Breakfast tea tends to be the standard. But why not try out something new next time you browse the aisles?

Earl Grey – black tea flavoured with bergamot essential oil and citrus.

Masala Chai – black tea infused with spices.

Lapsang Souchong – black tea with smoky undertones.

So, what are the benefits of drinking black tea? Well, it is high in antioxidants and rich in polyphenols and catechins. This means that it can:

Help to prevent DNA damage

Reverse cardiovascular damage

Treat diarrhea

Improve digestion

Reduce cholesterol

Health Benefits of Green Tea

A form of healthy tea that tends to be inherently linked to overall wellness is green tea. Studies conducted by the National Cancer Institute indicate that the high levels of polyphenols present in green tea can take action against cancerous cells and help to decrease tumour growth.

Its polyphenolic compounds and catechins have also been found to prevent cardiovascular disease and reduce individual risk of developing heart disease. Other benefits include:

Reduction of inflammatory skin diseases

Promotion of weight loss

Lowered cholesterol

Reduction in risks of suffering a stroke

So, seriously consider incorporating more loose leaf green tea into your diet!

Health Benefits of Fruit Tea

While fruit teas aren’t genuine teas (they are actually “tisanes”), we’re more than happy to include them in this list. While they aren’t sourced from the Camellia Sinensis plant, they are delicious infusions of berries, seeds, spices, bark, and leaves that leave us feeling warm inside, as well as looking beautiful when served up in a teacup!

These healthy teas are perfect if you’re looking for a warm beverage without caffeine. The presence of fruit within these drinks also means that they are naturally full of vitamins and minerals.

Read More: How to Transform Your Home into a Wellness Retreat

While you might not have previously been familiar with the health benefits of different teas that you might incorporate into your diet, hopefully, the above information has helped to better inform you of tea’s potential plus points besides sheer flavour!