Amazing Health Benefits of Lemon Water and Detox Recipes

Lemons are rich source of Vitamin C that will rejuvenate our skin and enhance our aesthetic appeal. Due to the plethora of health benefits of lemon water, a lot of restaurants have been serving this on a regular basis. There are also people who choose to start their day with a cup of warm lemon water instead of tea or coffee.

The Secret Health Benefits of Lemon Water

Before we proceed in enumerating the list of health benefits of lemon water, it is important to note that there are limited amount of studies related with it. Nonetheless, it would be impossible to ignore the testimonials of people who experience the amazing benefits of lemon water.

It Keeps Our Body Hydrated

Based on the report by Food and Nutrition Board, water is still the best way to keep our body hydrated. However, those who do not like the taste of water may add lemon to improve its taste. This will also encourage you to increase your liquid intake. In order to experience the hydrating health benefits of lemon water, we will need at least 75-150 ounces of lemon water daily.

Lemon Water is Great Source of Vitamin C

Lemon is a citrus fruit which has a healthy dose of Vitamin C. This compound is known as an antioxidant that keeps our cells safe from the damaging effect of the free radicals. Vitamin C is known to reduce our blood pressure, lower our risk of stroke, and cardiovascular conditions, and rejuvenate our skin. Vitamin C can also enhance our immune system that will minimize the duration of colds. The average lemon contains 53 mg of Vitamin C which is one of the main health benefits of lemon water.

Lemon Water Can Enhance the Quality of Skin

The Vitamin C that is found in lemons may also prevent premature aging. According to the study that was published at the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, individuals who have a regular supply of Vitamin C will experience less skin wrinkling of the skin. By combining it with water, the hydrating effect of water will prevent skin drying that will make our skin look dull. The health benefits of lemon water will make us appear younger than our actual age!

Lemon Water Helps Weight Loss

The polyphenol antioxidant that is an active ingredient of lemon has been proven to help in reducing weight gain. Furthermore, they also found out that the insulin resistance of the body will also be enhanced with this substance. There is also strong evidence that the health benefits of lemon water include supporting weight loss. Lemon water can also aid the function of our digestive system. It works as a laxative that will prevent constipation.

How To Make Lemon Water

In order to enjoy the health benefits of lemon water, you will need to know how to create it properly. We recommend you to stick with fresh lemon and not the lemon in the bottle that are sold commercially. In most cases, the lemon in a bottle is made from artificial ingredients. You may drink this early in the morning, and you may add honey and mint to enhance its taste.

Cucumber Lemon Water Recipe

The add bonus of cucumber acts as an anti-inflammatory and the lemons boost immunity.

1/2 Lemon thinly sliced

1/4 Cucumber thinly sliced- save 2 slices to place on your eyes

Ice

Water

Directions: In a large pitcher add the lemon and cucumber, then the ice and then water. Let this lemon cucumber water sit in the fridge for a few minutes before serving. Pour into a large wine glass, put your feet up and relax. Once the water is down to only 1/4 full refill with water. You can do this several times, keep in the fridge.

Lemon Water Detox Recipes

Not only is lemon water beneficial for detox and cleansing your body of toxins, but they are a great way to lose weight. They better for you than diet pills and other such fads and are certainly cheaper than weight loss surgeries. Here are some recipes for lemon water detox drinks that will help you cleanse and can help you lose weight more effectively and naturally.

Master Cleanse- Lemon Detox Recipe

Mix the following items in a container and drink

2 TBSP lemon juice – preferably freshly squeezed.

2 TBSP pure maple syrup.

1/10 TSP of cayenne pepper

8 OZ warm water

Secret Cleanse – Lemon Detox Recipe

Mix the following ingredients together and drink at desired temperature

1 glass of warm or hot water (12-16 oz.)

2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoon lemon juice

½-1 teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 dash cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon raw, local honey (optional)

Lemon Ginger Morning Detox Drink

2-1/2 cups boiling water

1 organic lemon cut into slices (I like the taste of Meyer lemons best)

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons honey (optional)

Directions:

Bring the water to a boil. Turm the heat off and add the lemon, ginger and turmeric. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain and drink at room temperature or reheat (but don’t bring to a boil).