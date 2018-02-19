There are different reasons why you may need to lose weight and get skinny really fast such as to fit into a wedding gown or you are planning a holiday to the beach, and you need to be bikini ready. Learning how to get skinny really fast is not the easiest thing to do since there is the element of less time but it is an achievable goal that you need to pay attention to. This is why some of the ways that you will need to use are a bit drastic, but if you are dedicated, you can achieve you goal within the time that you have set in place.

Ditch the Carbs

Carbohydrates are the number one enemy to weight loss so if you want to learn how to get skinny really fast; you will have to completely do away with it. This means that no starches such as potatoes and rice, no wheat products such as bread and pasta and forget about any type of junk food and soda. You may suffer from withdrawal symptoms especially if they formed a large part of your diet but it will reduce in a few days. Need low carb snacks? Find great low carb options you can take to work.

How to Get Skinny Really Fast? – Say No to Sugar

You have to eliminate all kinds of sugars that you consume and you may be surprised where they are hiding. No sugar means that you will also have to reduce your intake of fruit and focus on those that are low in sugars such as berries. Also be mindful of processed foods that contain high amounts of sugar such as ketchup, flavored yogurts, juice, BBQ Sauce and cereal.

The good news is that there are some good sugar substitutes out there so you can indulge your sweet tooth without the expense of your waistline.

Exercise is Important

You really don’t have a choice here unless you intend on starving yourself, you do need to burn more calories than you are taking in. You need to exercise almost daily for fast results. Focus on high-intensity exercises that are short but more effective. However, if you prefer to go to the gym, you can do lots of cardio and a bit of focused lifting that will help in burning calories and fats. The more muscle you have, the more calories you will burn.

Increase Your Intake of Water

To get rid of water weight, you will need to increase the amount of water you take to up to 3 litres per day. This will keep the body thoroughly hydrated which contributes to faster metabolism hence burning of calories which is what you want. Also try to drink a glass of water before meals. This will fill up your stomach, help suppress your appetite and you will end up eating a smaller portion.

For an extra boost, add a tablespoon of Apple Cider Vinegar to your water at least once a day. The acetic acid in vinegar works with enzymes in your stomach that digest starchs. This can help you from absorbing the calories from carbs and keep you feeling full and help you lose weight more quickly. A handful of studies support this claim.

Another great option is lemon water.

Eat a High Fibre Diet

When practising how to get skinny really fast, you will have to eat more foods that are high in fibre since they help you feel fuller for longer. This will allow you to eat much less without feeling that you are starving yourself, which can lead to cravings and if you don’t overcome them, your goal won’t be realized.

One of the easiest ways to get more protein is to eat more eggs. Eggs contain about 6 grams of high quality protein and are also a rich source of many vitamins including A, E and K and a range of B vitamins such as B12 (energy), riboflavin and folic acid.

Reduce Your Salt Intake

Reduce the amount of salt you add to your food and if possible, get rid of it altogether. Salt encourages water retention which leads to feeling bloated, and it will definitely prevent you from losing weight as fast as you should.

Becoming skinny fast is relatively easier than working on maintaining it. after you achieve your goal, make sure to come up with a plan on how you will maintain your new weight and body otherwise you could easily find that how to get skinny really fast efforts didn’t bear any fruits. By combining all the above efforts, you will realize that you are able to reach your goal weight faster.