Fitness Goals for Women: 3 Strategies To Help You Stick to Yours

There are many realistic wellness and fitness goals for women out there and you have probably selected some for yourself. Whether you have been doing Dry January, Veganuary or been on a “new year new you” fitness regime, the month is coming to an end and you don’t want to undo all your hard work.

A study by fitness apparel brand Sundried found that 95% of new year’s resolutions revolve around fitness, but 43% are expected to give this up after one month, and just 10% think their resolution will last after three months. With this in mind, it is important to make a conscious effort to stick to your fitness plans in order to not let them slip away. If you find yourself waning, there are a few things you can do to help keep your motivation going.

1. Team Up With Friends

Getting fit (and staying on the right track) is so much easier when you are not doing it alone. Why not enlist some friends or family members so that you can all work out together? If you only have to motivate yourself to go on a run you can easily talk yourself out of it, but if you have a friend there telling you you don’t have a choice, you are much more likely to go.

The same goes with healthy eating, you can spur each other on and share healthy recipes. It can be harder to meet with friends during lockdown, so why not create an online group chat, Whatsapp group or join some fitness forums?

2. Mix up your Water with Fruit

It is important to drink enough water throughout the day and keep hydrated. This will help with both your mental and physical health as well as your skin and hair. But let’s face it, water on its own can be boring. This is why it is a good idea to add in different fruits that can infuse it with flavour without being unhealthy or packed with refined sugars such as squash. It is also a good idea to filter out any Water Contaminates to ensure the water you are drinking is as pure and good for you as possible.

3. Invest in a Fitness Watch

There are so many fitness watches out there and it is a great way to keep yourself motivated. With the watch you can track your workouts, add in your calories and keep track of how many steps you are doing daily. Try and make it your goal to do at least 8,000 steps a day – it is not only good fun but is a great and subtle way to get your exercise in! Be sure to do your research and find the watch that is the best for you.

These are just a few ways that you can stick to your fitness goals for women once January has come to an end. By implementing these simple tips you will find that you are more motivated in all elements of your life and more likely to carry this on into the future. What are some of your top tips to stick to your health and fitness goals? Let us know!